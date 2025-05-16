Submit Release
TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today its first quarter 2025 results.  The Company reported sales of $5.4 million, up 7.5% compared to 2024 first quarter sales of $5.0 million. Net losses doubled to ($2.6) million for 2025’s first quarter, versus a net loss of ($1.3) million in the 2024 period, driven largely by recognition of interest expenses associated with the conversion of convertible notes in the period.  EPS for 2025’s first quarter was ($0.09), an improvement from 2024’s ($0.22) loss per share. 

Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “2025 got off to a solid start and we expect the sales cadence to improve over the course of the year, driven by new product introductions. Management’s attention has also focused on addressing the previously reported Nasdaq listing deficiencies.  The Company has announced a plan that will significantly reduce debt on its balance sheet and increase shareholder equity.  This plan has been presented at a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications hearing on May 15th and we expect to receive their determination in the near term.” 

Mr. Jones continued, “We look forward to further growth in the business as we continue to innovate in creating the best virtual golf ecosystem in the market.  We expect the first franchise locations to open over the next 90 days, with the associated delivery of TruGolf hardware and software solutions.  We are optimistic that new products expected to launch in the coming months will be well received.”

Operations:

Gross margin for 2025’s first quarter improved to 68.0% as compared to 61.0% in 2024’s quarter.  2025’s loss from operations was 30.7% higher at ($1.2) million as compared to ($0.9) million in 2024.  2025 operating expenses increased by 22.5% or $0.9 million, driven by higher SG&A costs arising from higher third-party installation expenses, increased marketing costs and higher professional fees.  

Interest expense jumped by $1.1 million as $1.7 million in principal amount of convertible notes and their$1.1 million associated accrued and make-whole interest converted to shares and their full interest costs were recognized in the conversion period.  Cash flow used in operations was approximately $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, versus generation of $2.7 million in 2024’s quarter, with the difference resulting from a growth in inventory in the 2025 period, as well as the greater net loss for the period. 

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

Contact:     Michael Bacal
  mbacal@darrowir.com
  917-886-9071
   

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
       (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,515,820     $ 8,782,077  
Restricted cash     2,100,000       2,100,000  
Accounts receivable, net     1,579,614       1,399,153  
Inventory, net     3,852,977       2,349,345  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     189,961       116,619  
Other current assets     -       45,737  
Total Current Assets     18,238,372       14,792,931  
                 
Property and equipment, net     192,711       143,852  
Capitalized software development costs, net     1,710,652       1,540,121  
Right-of-use assets     545,915       634,269  
Other long-term assets     31,023       31,023  
                 
Total Assets   $ 20,718,673     $ 17,142,196  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,563,454     $ 2,819,703  
Deferred revenue     4,141,790       3,113,010  
Notes payable, current portion     10,148       10,001  
Notes payable to related parties, current portion     2,937,000       2,937,000  
                 
Line of credit, bank     802,738       802,738  
Dividend notes payable     4,023,923       4,023,923  
Accrued interest     565,402       661,376  
Accrued and other current liabilities     2,823,067       999,307  
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger     45,008       45,008  
Lease liability, current portion     296,291       363,102  
Total Current Liabilities     18,208,821       15,775,168  
                 
Non-current Liabilities:                
Notes payable, net of current portion     7,137       9,732  
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion     624,000       624,000  
                 
PIPE loan payable, net     5,165,893       4,068,953  
Gross sales royalty payable     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Lease liability, net of current portion     278,071       305,125  
                 
Total Liabilities     25,283,922       21,782,978  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Deficit:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively     -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:                
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 29,184,965 and 26,120,545 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     2,918       2,612  
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     172       172  
                 
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively     (2,037,000 )     (2,037,000 )
Additional paid-in capital     21,294,479       18,548,931  
Accumulated deficit     (23,825,818 )     (21,155,496 )
                 
Total Stockholders’ Deficit     (4,565,249 )     (4,640,781 )
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit   $ 20,718,673     $ 17,142,196  


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    For the     For the  
    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
             
Revenue, net   $ 5,389,230     $ 5,012,022  
Cost of revenue     1,726,199       1,959,023  
Total gross profit     3,663,031       3,052,999  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Royalties     225,320       329,888  
Salaries, wages and benefits     1,946,816       1,841,595  
Selling, general and administrative     2,725,119       1,825,201  
Total operating expenses     4,897,255       3,996,684  
                 
Loss from operations     (1,234,224 )     (943,685 )
                 
Other (expenses) income:                
Interest income     54,596       30,587  
Interest expense     (1,490,694 )     (384,854 )
Loss on investment     -       (3,912 )
Total other expense     (1,436,098 )     (358,179 )
                 
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes     (2,670,322 )     (1,301,864 )
                 
Provision for income taxes     -       -  
Net loss   $ (2,670,322 )   $ (1,301,864 )
                 
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.22 )
Net loss per common share Series B - basic and diluted   $ (1.56 )   $ (1.14 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted     28,461,277       5,994,704  
Weighted average shares outstanding Series B - basic and diluted     1,716,860       1,144,573  


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

    For the     For the  
    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2025     March 31, 2024  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,670,322 )   $ (1,301,864 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     115,300       36,105  
Amortization of convertible notes discount     231,940       947  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     88,354       82,454  
Change in OCI     -       1,662  
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion     1,087,513       -  
Stock options issued to employees     3,341       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (180,461 )     468,422  
Inventory, net     (1,503,632 )     (216,569 )
Prepaid expenses     (73,342 )     200,278  
Other current assets     45,737       2,478,953  
Accounts payable     (256,248 )     1,146,347  
Deferred revenue     1,028,780       90,524  
Accrued interest payable     (95,974 )     82,759  
Accrued and other current liabilities     1,823,760       (321,090 )
Lease liability     (93,865 )     (80,311 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (449,119 )     2,668,617  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (64,159 )     (332,342 )
Capitalized software, net     (270,531 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (334,690 )     (332,342 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount     2,520,000       4,320,000  
Cash acquired in Merger     -       103,818  
Increase in other liabilities     -       18,545  
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan     -       (2,082,787 )
Repayments of line of credit     -       (1,980,937 )
Repayments of liabilities assumed in Merger     -       (15,716 )
Repayments of notes payable     (2,448 )     (2,295 )
Repayments of notes payable - related party     -       (268,500 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,517,552       92,128  
                 
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash     1,733,743       2,428,403  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year     10,882,077       5,397,564  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year   $ 12,615,820     $ 7,825,967  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Cash paid for:                
Interest   $ 108,993     $ 302,095  
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock   $ 1,655,000     $ -  
Notes payable assumed in Merger   $ -     $ 1,565,000  
Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger   $ -     $ 310,724  
Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger   $ -     $ (1,875,724 )

