Press release

STRONG ENDORSEMENT OF VALLOUREC’S

EMPLOYEE SHARE OFFERING

Meudon (France), May 16, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, is pleased with the success of its employee share offering “Vallourec Invest 2025”. This year, the program was extended to employees in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Singapore, in addition to those already eligible in France, the United States, and Brazil.

With 5,142 participants – nearly one eligible employee out of two – this edition confirms the appeal of the program, which includes a 20% discount and a matching contribution.

This offer, which falls within the scope of the delegations of authority delegated by the Shareholders’ General Meeting on May 23, 2024, reflects Vallourec's commitment to involving the Group’s employees in value creation.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, declared: “The success of Vallourec Invest 2025 demonstrates our teams’ confidence in Vallourec’s roadmap and highlights their commitment to collectively building the Group’s future. I warmly welcome their endorsement and thank them for their trust.”

It resulted in the creation of 218,601 new shares (representing 0.09% of Vallourec's capital) and brings the total number of shares composing the capital to 238 358 136 as of April 10th, 2025.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.