XRP News: Vaultro Finance Set to Unveil Its Game-Changing Dashboard in Hours — Join $VLT Presale Now!

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is almost over. In just a few hours, Vaultro Finance will officially unveil the user interface for its decentralized index fund protocol — the first of its kind on the XRP Ledger.

The Vaultro dashboard, built entirely on XRPL, will allow anyone to create, manage, and invest in tokenized index funds that track top-performing crypto categories such as AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi assets, and XRPL-native gems — all from a single, on-chain platform.





The user dashboard will represent a major step forward in DeFi infrastructure, providing non-custodial access to structured investing — with fund creation, staking, performance tracking, and governance, all in one place.

$VLT Presale Gains Steam Ahead of the Reveal

The Vaultro protocol is powered by its native token, $VLT, which unlocks the ability to create index funds, vote on proposals, reduce transaction fees, and earn staking rewards.

With the platform’s dashboard now just hours from going live, the ongoing $VLT token presale is drawing strong momentum — having already surpassed 20% of its softcap.

Vaultro has confirmed a 30% higher listing price, meaning early buyers stand to gain immediately once $VLT is listed on exchanges.

Presale Details: Join Before the Reveal

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



1 XRP = 6.15 VLT Join $VLT Presale Now : https://sale.vaultro.finance



The Vaultro Finance dashboard drops in a few hours. Don’t just watch — own it.

Secure your $VLT tokens today and take part in the future of on-chain investing — before it lists 30% higher.

Mark the Date: May 16, 2025

