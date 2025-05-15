Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community Coming Soon to Santa Rosa Valley, California

Santa Rosa Estates will offer 18 luxury homes on sprawling two- to three-acre home sites in a gated community in Ventura County

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Santa Rosa Valley Estates, is coming soon to Santa Rosa Valley in Ventura County, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 18 new luxury homes on expansive equestrian home sites in a prestigious gated community. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Santa Rosa Valley Estates will offer sprawling two- to three-acre home sites and a selection of home designs ranging up to 6,000+ square feet. Toll Brothers homes in Santa Rosa Valley Estates will feature modern, open floor plans with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs will offer the option to include multigenerational living suites and detached casitas.





“We are excited to be building in this beautiful area and bringing our stunning collection of new homes to Santa Rosa Valley,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “With rare two- to three-acre home sites and unrivaled personalization options, Santa Rosa Valley Estates will offer residents the best in luxury living in a sought-after location.”

Residents will enjoy this community’s location close to upscale shopping and dining, as well as its convenient access to freeways and excellent schools.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Hidden Oaks in Chatsworth and Toll Brothers at Porter Ranch.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Santa Rosa Valley Estates, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/California.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

