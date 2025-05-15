Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Announces Value-Added Assembly of Amphenol Aerospace High-Speed D38999 Series III Connectors

Now qualified to assemble MIL-DTL-38999 connectors with high-speed contact systems to serve the needs of our customers

LUMBERTON, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a leading distributor of electronic components for the military and aerospace industries, announces expanded support of value-added assembly of Amphenol Aerospace high-speed connectors.

With this addition, ICC now provides customers with customized connector solutions featuring advanced high-speed contact arrangements, including coaxial, concentric twinax, differential twinax, triax, Quadrax, and Octonet configurations. This advancement enables ICC to support the strict requirements of our customers’ mission-critical projects for military and harsh-environment commercial markets.

Amphenol Aerospace high-speed connectors support a wide range of data transmission protocols, including 10G Ethernet, to ensure fast and reliable data transmission even in the most challenging environments. With flexible contact arrangements for signal and ground, ICC provides the right high-speed solution for customers’ specifications.

ICC’s value-added solutions for Amphenol’s D38999 connectors include assembly, kitting, marking, and comprehensive testing to ensure quality and compliance with MIL-SPEC standards.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

About Amphenol Aerospace

Amphenol Aerospace designs and manufactures QPL Mil-Sspec and custom circular and rectangular electrical and electronic connectors for the military and aerospace industries. They specialize in designing and building high-speed cable assemblies, media converters and Ethernet switches, fiber optic connectors and cable assemblies, high power and high voltage connectors, EMI/EMP filter connectors, hermetically sealed connectors, and a variety of special applications connectors and custom interconnect systems.

