BIO-key Reports Q1’25 Revenue of $1.6M and Improved Cash Position of $3.1M; Hosts Investor Call Tomorrow, Friday May 16th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and tokenless Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication, announced results for its first quarter (Q1’25). BIO-key will host an investor call tomorrow, Friday, May 16th at 10:00am ET (details below).

BIO-key CEO, Mike DePasquale commented, “Our revenue rose approximately 10% sequentially vs. Q4’24, as we continue our transition to selling high-margin BIO-key branded products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Year-over-year revenue decreased 25% due to a $1.2M two-year contract with a long-term financial services customer we closed in Q1’24, as compared to $690k recorded in Q1’25 from the customer’s addition of incremental biometric capabilities. We expect revenue from this customer to increase significantly in the next two-year period commencing in 2026, due to their expanding deployment and the addition of our one-to-many fingerprint-only biometric ID system that requires no card or account number for client Identification.

“Our gross margin remained healthy in Q1 at 83%, and we reduced our selling, general and administrative expense by 23% year-over-year. Our cash position increased substantially to $3.1M reflecting proceeds from warrant exercises early in Q1’25. Since December 31, we have also reduced the principal balance on our outstanding note payable. These balance sheet improvements provide solid footing for BIO-key as we pursue new growth opportunities.”

Q1 Highlights

Mr. DePasquale continued, “Moving forward, we are seeing growing traction for our identity bound biometric solutions in defense/security and financial services applications that require the highest levels of security. In these use cases, our customers are drawn to our unique ability to authenticate the individual seeking data or network access rather than alternate factors that are far more prone to being compromised. We now support secure biometric authentication for a number of national and international defense and police organizations and are working to leverage these powerful endorsements in our business development efforts.

“We continue to build our base of government and government related customers who appreciate the flexibility, ease of use and ability to support multiple authentication factors that create a compelling return on investment profile. We see growing interest in our unique passwordless, phoneless and tokenless authentication solutions, which meet the most pressing security and usability challenges.

“We have built a solid presence in state, local and educational (SLED) markets domestically, as we now serve over 100 institutions with over 4M end users. In Q1’25 the Wyoming Department of Education deployed PortalGuard IDaaS, adding up to 20,000 SaaS end users. Additionally, many existing higher ed customers are migrating from our on-premises solution to PortalGuard IDaaS, further expanding our base of recurring revenue.

“Building on this, we executed a strategic partnership and Joint Purchase Agreement in Q1’25 with California’s Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA), resulting in PortalGuard becoming an approved solution for the alliance’s 195 K-12 schools and districts, servicing over 2.6M students. Importantly, BIO-key solutions are uniquely positioned to comply with California’s Phone-Free Schools Act (AB-1326) policies limiting or prohibiting smartphone use in schools by July 2026. Most competing solutions rely on phone authenticators or hardware security keys, neither of which are practical solutions for schools.

“From a strategic standpoint, we are excited about the revenue and margin potential in EMEA now that we have refocused our efforts on BIO-key solutions in those markets. Our transition away from Swivel Secure licensed solutions beginning in the second half of 2024 resulted in some challenging year-over-year revenue comparisons but we fully expect to return our EMEA performance to growth and enhanced margins over the remainder of 2025.

“Based on the security, flexibility, ease of deployment and compelling ROI provided by our solutions, we feel well positioned to deliver improved top- and bottom-line results in 2025. However, given the timing of large customer orders or renewals, our financial performance is likely to fluctuate on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Given increasing interest in our biometric solutions, growing adoption of passwordless, phoneless and tokenless IAM solutions, our improved balance sheet, strong margin profile, and revenue traction in EMEA markets, we are very optimistic about our growth outlook. We also continue to seek opportunities to reduce costs and lower our breakeven level to support our path to positive cash flow and profitability.”

Financial Results

Total revenues decreased to $1,607,159 in Q1’25 from $2,181,203, mainly due to the impact of $1.2M in Q1’24 revenue from a 2-year renewal contract with a long-term financial services customer vs. $690k from this customer in Q1’25. License fee revenue decreased to $1,098,758 in Q1’25 from $1,950,434 a year ago, reflecting the variance in revenue from the long-term financial services customer, as well as the impact on revenue of transitioning from selling third-party Swivel Secure products and services to BIO-key products, in the EMEA region.

Service revenues increased to $272,598 in Q1’25 from $213,122 in Q1’24, including approximately $265,000 and $193,000, respectively, of recurring maintenance and support revenue, and $8,000 and $20,000, respectively, of non-recurring custom services revenue. The recurring revenue increase of $72,000 or 37% was due to incremental support services for a large customer service agreement. Non-recurring custom services decreased due to the removal of a large Swivel Secure customer.

Hardware sales increased to $235,803 in Q1’25 from $17,647 in Q1’24, due largely to increased purchases of fingerprint biometric scanners in support of certain customers’ expanded deployments in Q1’25.

Gross profit decreased to $1,327,661 in Q1’25 from $1,881,560 in Q1’24, reflecting gross margins of 82.6% and 86.3%, respectively. The gross profit decline is due primarily to lower revenue in Q1’25 as well as the impact of higher levels of lower margin hardware revenue.

BIO-key reduced its Q1’25 operating expenses by $422,195 to $1,968,299 from $2,390,494 in Q1’24, due to reductions of $410,449 in SG&A and $11,746 in research, development and engineering. Q1’25 SG&A expenses decreased 23% to $1,372,524 from $1,782,973 in Q1’24, reflecting reductions in administration, sales personnel costs, and professional service fees. The RD&E decrease was due primarily to lower rent costs.

Reflecting lower revenues which was partially offset by lower operating costs, BIO-key’s Q1’25 net loss increased to $736,545, or ($0.16) per share, as compared to $510,285, or ($0.32) per share, in Q1’24.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2025, BIO-key’s total current assets improved to $4.6M, including $3.1M of cash and cash equivalents, $0.8M of net accounts receivable and due from factor, and approximately $358,000 of inventory. This compares to total current assets of $1.9M at December 31, 2024, including approximately $438,000 of cash and cash equivalents, $0.8M of net accounts receivable and due from factor, and $378,000 of inventory.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l
Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6501265
   


About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to migrate Swivel Secure customers to BIO-key and Portal Guard offerings; our ability to execute definitive agreements with Fiber Food Systems and/or its customers to utilize our access management solutions; our ability to integrate our solutions into any of Fiber Food System’s offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; the impact of tariffs and other trade barriers which may make it more costly for us to import inventory from China and Hong Kong and certain product components from South Korea; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of the restatement of our financial statements, including any consequences of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to continue to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800



BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Revenues                
Services   $ 272,598     $ 213,122  
License fees     1,098,758       1,950,434  
Hardware     235,803       17,647  
Total revenues     1,607,159       2,181,203  
Costs and other expenses                
Cost of services     98,144       138,849  
Cost of license fees     72,885       148,221  
Cost of hardware     108,469       12,573  
Total costs and other expenses     279,498       299,643  
Gross profit     1,327,661       1,881,560  
                 
Operating Expenses                
Selling, general and administrative     1,372,524       1,782,973  
Research, development and engineering     595,775       607,521  
Total Operating Expenses     1,968,299       2,390,494  
Operating loss     (640,638 )     (508,934 )
Other income (expense)                
Interest income     3       5  
Loan fee amortization     (60,000 )     -  
Interest expense     (35,910 )     (1,356 )
Total other income (expense), net     (95,907 )     (1,351 )
                 
Loss before provision for income tax     (736,545 )     (510,285 )
                 
Provision for (income tax) tax benefit     -       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (736,545 )   $ (510,285 )
                 
Comprehensive loss:                
Net loss   $ (736,545 )   $ (510,285 )
Other comprehensive income (loss) – Foreign currency translation adjustment     6,803       (62,275 )
Comprehensive loss   $ (729,742 )   $ (572,560 )
                 
Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.32 )
                 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
Basic and diluted     4,702,421       1,615,323  
 



BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,133,752     $ 437,604  
Accounts receivable, net     803,277       718,229  
Due from factor     40,450       74,170  
Inventory     357,842       378,307  
Prepaid expenses and other     254,285       278,648  
Total current assets     4,589,606       1,886,958  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net     122,986       140,198  
Capitalized contract costs, net     375,705       409,426  
Deposits and other assets     7,976       7,976  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     67,142       73,372  
Investments     5,000,000       5,000,000  
Intangible assets, net     1,020,261       1,097,630  
Total non-current assets     6,594,070       6,728,602  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,183,676     $ 8,615,560  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 568,836     $ 818,187  
Accrued liabilities     1,042,411       1,278,732  
Note payable     762,151       1,525,977  
Government loan – BBVA Bank, current portion     138,667       132,731  
Deferred revenue, current     928,291       773,267  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     25,260       24,642  
Total current liabilities     3,465,616       4,553,536  
Deferred revenue, long term     136,931       196,237  
Government loan – BBVA Bank – net of current portion     11,666       44,762  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     42,410       48,994  
Total non-current liabilities     191,007       289,993  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     3,656,623       4,843,529  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 5,814,041 and 3,715,483 of $.0001 par value at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     582       372  
Additional paid-in capital     137,514,825       133,030,271  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     56,093       49,290  
Accumulated deficit     (130,044,447 )     (129,307,902 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     7,527,053       3,772,031  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 11,183,676     $ 8,615,560  
 



BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
                 
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (736,545 )   $ (510,285 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities:                
Depreciation     21,782       23,808  
Amortization of intangible assets     76,245       78,005  
Amortization of capitalized contract costs     46,545       38,665  
Amortization of Note Payable     60,000       -  
Interest payable on Note     35,173       -  
Operating leases right-of-use assets     6,230       13,686  
Share and warrant-based compensation for employees and consultants     52,488       47,790  
Stock based directors’ fees     9,002       9,003  
Bad debts     15,000       100,000  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (85,048 )     399,749  
Due from factor     33,720       91,070  
Capitalized contract costs     (12,824 )     (158,005 )
Inventory     20,465       5,545  
Prepaid expenses and other     24,363       (63,513 )
Accounts payable     (259,571 )     (116,012 )
Accrued liabilities     (236,321 )     (104,257 )
Deferred revenue     95,718       455,868  
Operating lease liabilities     (1,734 )     (14,033 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (835,312 )     297,084  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Capital expenditures     (4,570 )     (1,869 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,570 )     (1,869 )
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Offering costs     (248,783 )     (13,470 )
Proceeds for exercise of warrants     3,813,057       1,400  
Receipt of cash from Employee stock purchase plan     -       -  
Repayment of government loan     (35,047 )     (41,821 )
Net cash used in financing activities     3,529,227       (53,891 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes     6,803       (62,275 )
                 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     2,696,148       179,049  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     437,604       511,400  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD   $ 3,133,752     $ 690,449  

Primary Logo

