Lakeside Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

ITASCA, IL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Holding Limited (“Lakeside” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025 presented a dynamic environment for Lakeside," commented Henry Liu, Chief Executive Officer. "While our established cross-border freight solutions experienced revenue declines compared to the prior year, primarily due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures, we are encouraged by the initial contributions from our new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the Hupan Pharmaceutical acquisition.

Our strategic objectives remain clear: expand our footprint in China's pharmaceutical distribution market, where significant growth opportunities exist, while continuing to optimize our cross-border logistics services. We are actively integrating Hupan Pharmaceutical into our operations to leverage synergies between business segments.

Despite challenging market conditions in the freight sector, we remain committed to diversifying revenue streams and investing in high-growth areas. We believe our strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific market, coupled with our expansion into the pharmaceutical sector, positions Lakeside for long-term shareholder value creation."

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025, and Recent Developments:

Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO): On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion.

On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion. Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical: On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025. Convertible Debt Financing: On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives.

On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives. Expansion of Pharmaceutical Business: Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical.

Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical. Continued Focus on Cross-Border Logistics: While navigating a challenging global shipping environment, American Bear Logistics, the Company’s freight forwarding arm, continued to provide customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions. The company remains focused on serving its core Asia-Pacific to U.S. trade lane, adapting to market shifts and customer needs.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025:

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $3.80 million, a decrease compared to $4.46 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue comprised $2.86 million from third-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $3.82 million year-over-year), $0.45 million from related-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $0.64 million), and $0.50 million from the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties, a new revenue stream compared to nil in the prior year’s third quarter.

The total cost of revenues for the third quarter was $3.09 million, reduced from $3.49 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This resulted in a gross profit of $0.72 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a gross profit of $0.98 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $1.79 million, an increase from $0.94 million in the prior year’s third quarter. This included selling expenses of $0.10 million (nil in Q3 FY2024) and general and administrative expenses of $1.68 million (up from $0.96 million in Q3 FY2024). Consequently, the company recorded a loss from operations of $1.10 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a shift from an income from operations of $0.04 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

After accounting for other income and income taxes, the net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.07 million, or a loss of $0.14 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income attributable to the Company of $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenues were $11.48 million, compared to $13.53 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. Revenues from third-party cross-border freight solutions were $9.56 million (down from $12.46 million), related-party cross-border freight solutions contributed $1.21 million (up from $1.07 million), and the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties generated $0.72 million (compared to nil in the prior year period).

The total cost of revenues for the nine-month period was $10.28 million, a decrease from $10.84 million in the prior year period. This led to a gross profit of $1.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, down from $2.69 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.

Operating expenses for the nine months increased to $5.60 million from $2.90 million in the prior year period. These expenses included $0.16 million in selling expenses (nil in the prior year period) and $5.43 million in general and administrative expenses (up from $2.80 million). As a result, the loss from operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.40 million, compared to a loss from operations of $0.21 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.

The net loss attributable to the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.35 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to the Company of $0.23 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Revenues by Customer Geographic Location

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers were $3.3 million, a decrease from $3.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenues from U.S.-based customers were $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The shift in revenue composition reflects the dynamic nature of global trade and the company’s strategic focus.

The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Revenues by Customer Geographic Location (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Amount % of

total

Revenues Amount % of

total

Revenues Amount

Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

Increase

(Decrease) Revenue from cross-border freight solutions Asia-based customers $ 2,851,137 75.0 % 3,822,169 85.7 % $ (971,032 ) (25.4 )% U.S.-based customers 454,727 12.0 % 638,594 14.3 % (183,867 ) (28.8 )% 3,305,864 87.0 % 4,460,763 100.0 % (1,154,899 ) (25.9 )% Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals Asia-based customers 497,276 13.0 % - - 497,276 N/A Total revenues $ 3,803,140 100.0 % $ 4,460,763 100.0 % $ (657,623 ) (14.7 )%

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers totaled $9.1 million, an increase from $8.1 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. This growth highlights the continued demand from our Asia-based clientele. Revenues from U.S.-based customers for the nine-month period were $2.4 million, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting strategic adjustments in customer focus and market conditions.

The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the nine months ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Amount % of

total

Revenues Amount % of

total

Revenues Amount

Increase

(Decrease) Percentage

Increase

(Decrease) Revenue from cross-border freight solutions Asia-based customers $ 8,410,974 73.3 % $ 8,119,136 60.0 % $ 291,838 3.6 % U.S.-based customers 2,353,947 20.5 % 5,406,206 40.0 % (3,052,259 ) (56.5 )% 10,764,921 93.8 % 13,525,342 100.0 % (2,760,422 ) (20.4 )% Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals Asia-based customers 715,362 6.2 % - - 715,362 N/A Total revenues $ 11,480,283 100.0 % $ 13,525,342 100.0 % $ (2,045,060 ) (15.1 )%

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Lakeside's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time) on Thursday, May 22 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Management will lead the conference call and be available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1- 877-407-9716 (international callers, please dial 1- 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: 13753971 or LAKESIDE. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708554&tp_key=b4f1b10725

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com. The Company routinely updates important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

(tables follow)

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED) As of

March 31,

2025 As of

June 30,

2024 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,499,257 $ 123,550 Accounts receivable – third parties, net 1,397,499 2,082,152 Accounts receivable – related party, net 306,295 763,285 Prepayment and other receivable 91,426 - Contract assets 71,331 129,506 Inventories, net 216,489 - Due from related parties 856,570 441,279 Loan to a third party 573,546 - Total current assets 5,012,413 3,539,772 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in other entity 15,741 15,741 Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation 533,993 344,883 Intangible asset, net 386,811 - Right of use operating lease assets 3,619,138 3,471,172 Right of use financing lease assets 102,398 37,476 Deferred tax asset - 89,581 Deferred offering costs - 1,492,798 Deposit and prepayment 269,269 202,336 Total non-current assets 4,927,350 5,653,987 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,939,763 $ 9,193,759 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables – third parties $ 1,577,044 $ 1,161,858 Accounts payables – related parties 68,895 227,722 Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,448,588 1,335,804 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 2,389,965 1,186,809 Current portion of obligations under financing leases 48,617 37,619 Loans payable, current 617,682 746,962 Contract liabilities 42,168 - Dividend payable - 98,850 Tax payable 106,433 79,825 Due to shareholders - 1,018,281 Convertible notes - current 484,541 Total current liabilities 6,783,933 5,893,730 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans payable, non-current 156,509 136,375 Loan payable to related party 124,176 Deferred tax liabilities 96,703 - Obligations under operating leases, non-current 1,815,211 2,506,402 Obligations under financing leases, non-current 72,651 17,460 Convertible note - non-current 140,792 Total non-current liabilities 2,406,042 2,660,237 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 9,189,975 $ 8,553,967 Commitments and Contingencies EQUITY Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 750 600 Subscription receivable - (600 ) Additional paid-in capital 5,113,511 642,639 Statutory reserve 7,014 - Deficits (4,365,856 ) (5,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,631 ) 2,972 Total equity 749,788 639,792 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,939,763 $ 9,193,759





LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party $ 9,559,567 $ 12,457,709 $ 2,857,504 $ 3,817,726 Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related parties 1,205,354 1,067,633 448,360 643,037 Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical products – third parties 715,362 - 497,276 - Total revenue 11,480,283 13,525,342 3,803,140 4,460,763 Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party 8,756,778 9,367,882 2,602,784 3,038,232 Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related party 1,286,380 1,469,845 365,330 446,968 Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical products – third parties 240,966 - 119,175 - Total cost of revenue 10,284,124 10,837,727 3,087,289 3,485,199 Gross profit 1,196,159 2,687,615 715,851 975,564 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 158,118 - 103,630 - General and administrative expenses 5,429,398 2,803,311 1,680,339 962,481 Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary - 73,151 - - Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss 8,021 22,198 6,065 (27,393 ) Total operating expenses 5,595,537 2,898,660 1,790,034 935,088 (Loss) income from operations (4,399,378 ) (211,045 ) (1,074,183 ) 40,476 Other income Other income, net 310,796 190,887 109,255 102,438 Interest expense (156,266 ) (79,400 ) (87,274 ) (25,536 ) Total other income 154,530 111,487 21,981 76,902 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,244,848 ) (99,558 ) (1,052,202 ) 117,378 Income tax expense 108,175 130,735 18,594 104,610 Net (loss) income (4,353,023 ) (230,293 ) (1,070,796 ) 12,768 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (3,025 ) - - Net (loss) income attributable to the Company (4,353,023 ) (227,268 ) (1,070,796 ) 12,768 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation (loss) income (8,603 ) 3,122 3,583 - Comprehensive (loss) income (4,361,626 ) (227,171 ) (1,067,213 ) 12,768 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (3,119 ) - - Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company $ (4,361,626 ) $ (224,052 ) $ (1,067,213 ) $ 12,768 Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.14 ) $ - Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – basic and diluted 7,500,000 6,000,000 7,500,000 6,000,000





LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,353,023 ) $ (230,293 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation – G&A 86,413 53,985 Depreciation – cost of revenue 62,441 54,493 Amortization of intangible asset 32,056 - Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets 1,515,688 658,713 Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets 24,081 22,548 Provision of allowance for expected credit loss 8,021 22,198 Interest expense of convertible note 40,541 - Deferred tax expense 81,567 36,264 Interest income (11,645 ) - Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary - 73,151 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – third parties 666,858 (283,936 ) Accounts receivable – related parties 466,764 (565,824 ) Contract assets 58,175 (58,498 ) Inventories, net (216,489 ) - Due from related parties (41,230 ) 212,342 Due to related party - 14,536 Prepayment and other deposit (158,359 ) 2,623 Accounts payables – third parties 415,186 493,085 Accounts payables – related parties (158,827 ) 57,420 Contract liabilities 42,168 - Accrued expense and other payables 393,633 111,122 Tax payable 26,608 94,471 Operating lease liabilities (1,151,931 ) (606,756 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,171,304 ) 161,644 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of furniture and equipment (36,072 ) - Payment for leasehold improvement (76,456 ) - Net cash payment for asset acquisition (552,721 ) - Loan to a third party (561,901 ) - Payment made for investment in other entity - (29,906 ) Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A) - (48,893 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,227,150 ) (78,799 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loans 294,975 225,000 Repayment of loans (420,765 ) (200,132 ) Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 755,512 - Proceeds from a loan from a related party 124,176 - Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans (85,591 ) (89,802 ) Principal payment of finance lease liabilities (22,814 ) (21,485 ) Payment for deferring offering cost - (140,000 ) Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition 276,365 - Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs 5,351,281 - Advances to related parties (685,247 ) - Proceeds from shareholders - 158,455 Repayment to shareholders (805,345 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,782,547 (67,964 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (8,386 ) 3,216 Net increase in cash 1,375,707 18,097 Cash, beginning of the period 123,550 174,018 Cash, end of the period $ 1,499,257 $ 192,115 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 67,704 $ 24,030 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders $ - $ 660,826 Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other payables $ - $ 176,176 Property additions included in loan payable $ 102,235 - Additions to leasehold improvement through accounts payable and other payable $ 123,176 - Due to shareholder offset against due from related parties $ 311,185 - NON-CASH ACTIVITIES Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 1,447,494 $ - Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation $ 89,003 $ 19,982 APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary Working capital, net $ 29,812 Investment in other entity recognized (15,741 ) Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary 10,187 Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (73,151 ) Cash $ (48,893 )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.