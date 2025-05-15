Submit Release
Lakeside Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

ITASCA, IL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Holding Limited (“Lakeside” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market operating through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025 presented a dynamic environment for Lakeside," commented Henry Liu, Chief Executive Officer. "While our established cross-border freight solutions experienced revenue declines compared to the prior year, primarily due to shifts in global shipping demands and pricing pressures, we are encouraged by the initial contributions from our new pharmaceutical distribution segment following the Hupan Pharmaceutical acquisition.

Our strategic objectives remain clear: expand our footprint in China's pharmaceutical distribution market, where significant growth opportunities exist, while continuing to optimize our cross-border logistics services. We are actively integrating Hupan Pharmaceutical into our operations to leverage synergies between business segments.

Despite challenging market conditions in the freight sector, we remain committed to diversifying revenue streams and investing in high-growth areas. We believe our strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific market, coupled with our expansion into the pharmaceutical sector, positions Lakeside for long-term shareholder value creation."

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025, and Recent Developments:

  • Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO): On July 1, 2024, the Company successfully closed its IPO of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.50 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.75 million (net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses). This milestone provided significant capital to support the Company’s growth strategies and operational expansion.
  • Acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical: On November 21, 2024, Lakeside completed the acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. (“Hupan Pharmaceutical”), marking its entry into the medical logistics and pharmaceutical distribution sector in China. This strategic acquisition is aimed at diversifying revenue streams and capitalizing on the growing healthcare market in the region. Hupan Pharmaceutical contributed $715,362 to revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Convertible Debt Financing: On March 5, 2025, Lakeside announced a convertible debt financing agreement for up to $4.5 million. This financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the growth of its pharmaceutical distribution business and for general corporate purposes, further strengthening the Company’s financial position and ability to execute its strategic initiatives.
  • Expansion of Pharmaceutical Business: Following the acquisition, the Company has been actively working to integrate Hupan Pharmaceutical and explore new business opportunities within the Chinese pharmaceutical market. This includes efforts to secure new distribution agreements and expand its product portfolio. For instance, as noted in prior announcements, the company has been working on securing distribution agreements with major pharmaceutical producers like Kelun Pharmaceutical.
  • Continued Focus on Cross-Border Logistics: While navigating a challenging global shipping environment, American Bear Logistics, the Company’s freight forwarding arm, continued to provide customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions. The company remains focused on serving its core Asia-Pacific to U.S. trade lane, adapting to market shifts and customer needs.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025:

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $3.80 million, a decrease compared to $4.46 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue comprised $2.86 million from third-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $3.82 million year-over-year), $0.45 million from related-party cross-border freight solutions (down from $0.64 million), and $0.50 million from the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties, a new revenue stream compared to nil in the prior year’s third quarter.

The total cost of revenues for the third quarter was $3.09 million, reduced from $3.49 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This resulted in a gross profit of $0.72 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a gross profit of $0.98 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the third quarter totaled $1.79 million, an increase from $0.94 million in the prior year’s third quarter. This included selling expenses of $0.10 million (nil in Q3 FY2024) and general and administrative expenses of $1.68 million (up from $0.96 million in Q3 FY2024). Consequently, the company recorded a loss from operations of $1.10 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a shift from an income from operations of $0.04 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

After accounting for other income and income taxes, the net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.07 million, or a loss of $0.14 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income attributable to the Company of $0.01 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025:

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenues were $11.48 million, compared to $13.53 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. Revenues from third-party cross-border freight solutions were $9.56 million (down from $12.46 million), related-party cross-border freight solutions contributed $1.21 million (up from $1.07 million), and the distribution of pharmaceutical products by third parties generated $0.72 million (compared to nil in the prior year period).

The total cost of revenues for the nine-month period was $10.28 million, a decrease from $10.84 million in the prior year period. This led to a gross profit of $1.20 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, down from $2.69 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.

Operating expenses for the nine months increased to $5.60 million from $2.90 million in the prior year period. These expenses included $0.16 million in selling expenses (nil in the prior year period) and $5.43 million in general and administrative expenses (up from $2.80 million). As a result, the loss from operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.40 million, compared to a loss from operations of $0.21 million for the same period in fiscal 2024.

The net loss attributable to the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.35 million, or a loss of $0.58 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to the Company of $0.23 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Revenues by Customer Geographic Location

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers were $3.3 million, a decrease from $3.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenues from U.S.-based customers were $0.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The shift in revenue composition reflects the dynamic nature of global trade and the company’s strategic focus.

The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Revenues by Customer Geographic Location (Unaudited)

    For the three months ended
March 31, 		             
    2025     2024              
Revenues   Amount     % of
total
Revenues 		    Amount     % of
total
Revenues 		    Amount
Increase
(Decrease) 		    Percentage
Increase
(Decrease) 		 
Revenue from cross-border freight solutions                                    
Asia-based customers   $ 2,851,137       75.0 %     3,822,169       85.7 %   $ (971,032 )     (25.4 )%
U.S.-based customers     454,727       12.0 %     638,594       14.3 %     (183,867 )     (28.8 )%
      3,305,864       87.0 %     4,460,763       100.0 %     (1,154,899 )     (25.9 )%
Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals                                                
Asia-based customers     497,276       13.0 %     -       -       497,276       N/A  
Total revenues   $ 3,803,140       100.0 %   $ 4,460,763       100.0 %   $ (657,623 )     (14.7 )%
                                                 

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenues from Asia-based customers totaled $9.1 million, an increase from $8.1 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. This growth highlights the continued demand from our Asia-based clientele. Revenues from U.S.-based customers for the nine-month period were $2.4 million, compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting strategic adjustments in customer focus and market conditions.

The following table presents the disaggregation of revenues by customer geographic location for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

    For the nine months ended
March 31, 		             
    2025     2024              
Revenues   Amount     % of
total
Revenues 		    Amount     % of
total
Revenues 		    Amount
Increase
(Decrease) 		    Percentage
Increase
(Decrease) 		 
Revenue from cross-border freight solutions                                    
Asia-based customers   $ 8,410,974       73.3 %   $ 8,119,136       60.0 %   $ 291,838       3.6 %
U.S.-based customers     2,353,947       20.5 %     5,406,206       40.0 %     (3,052,259 )     (56.5 )%
      10,764,921       93.8 %     13,525,342       100.0 %     (2,760,422 )     (20.4 )%
Revenue from distribution of pharmaceuticals                                                
Asia-based customers     715,362       6.2 %     -       -       715,362       N/A  
Total revenues   $ 11,480,283       100.0 %   $ 13,525,342       100.0 %   $ (2,045,060 )     (15.1 )%
                                                 

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Lakeside's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time) on Thursday, May 22 to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an overview of the Company's operations. Management will lead the conference call and be available to answer questions.

To access the call by phone, please dial 1- 877-407-9716 (international callers, please dial 1- 201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Refer to conference ID: 13753971 or LAKESIDE. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio conference call webcast will be available online at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708554&tp_key=b4f1b10725

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com. The Company routinely updates important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

(tables follow)

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024
(UNAUDITED)
             
    As of
March 31,
2025 		    As of
June 30,
2024 		 
    (unaudited)     (audited)  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash   $ 1,499,257     $ 123,550  
Accounts receivable – third parties, net     1,397,499       2,082,152  
Accounts receivable – related party, net     306,295       763,285  
Prepayment and other receivable     91,426       -  
Contract assets     71,331       129,506  
Inventories, net     216,489       -  
Due from related parties     856,570       441,279  
Loan to a third party     573,546       -  
Total current assets     5,012,413       3,539,772  
                 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Investment in other entity     15,741       15,741  
Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation     533,993       344,883  
Intangible asset, net     386,811       -  
Right of use operating lease assets     3,619,138       3,471,172  
Right of use financing lease assets     102,398       37,476  
Deferred tax asset     -       89,581  
Deferred offering costs     -       1,492,798  
Deposit and prepayment     269,269       202,336  
Total non-current assets     4,927,350       5,653,987  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 9,939,763     $ 9,193,759  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Accounts payables – third parties   $ 1,577,044     $ 1,161,858  
Accounts payables – related parties     68,895       227,722  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     1,448,588       1,335,804  
Current portion of obligations under operating leases     2,389,965       1,186,809  
Current portion of obligations under financing leases     48,617       37,619  
Loans payable, current     617,682       746,962  
Contract liabilities     42,168       -  
Dividend payable     -       98,850  
Tax payable     106,433       79,825  
Due to shareholders     -       1,018,281  
Convertible notes - current     484,541          
Total current liabilities     6,783,933       5,893,730  
                 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Loans payable, non-current     156,509       136,375  
Loan payable to related party     124,176          
Deferred tax liabilities     96,703       -  
Obligations under operating leases, non-current     1,815,211       2,506,402  
Obligations under financing leases, non-current     72,651       17,460  
Convertible note - non-current     140,792          
Total non-current liabilities     2,406,042       2,660,237  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 9,189,975     $ 8,553,967  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
EQUITY                
Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,500,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively     750       600  
Subscription receivable     -       (600 )
Additional paid-in capital     5,113,511       642,639  
Statutory reserve     7,014       -  
Deficits     (4,365,856 )     (5,819 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (5,631 )     2,972  
Total equity     749,788       639,792  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 9,939,763     $ 9,193,759  
                 


LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
             
    Nine Months Ended
March 31, 		    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party   $ 9,559,567     $ 12,457,709     $ 2,857,504     $ 3,817,726  
Revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related parties     1,205,354       1,067,633       448,360       643,037  
Revenue from distribution of pharmaceutical products – third parties     715,362       -       497,276       -  
Total revenue     11,480,283       13,525,342       3,803,140       4,460,763  
                                 
Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – third party     8,756,778       9,367,882       2,602,784       3,038,232  
Cost of revenue from cross-border freight solutions – related party     1,286,380       1,469,845       365,330       446,968  
Cost of revenue from pharmaceutical products – third parties     240,966       -       119,175       -  
Total cost of revenue     10,284,124       10,837,727       3,087,289       3,485,199  
Gross profit     1,196,159       2,687,615       715,851       975,564  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Selling expenses     158,118       -       103,630       -  
General and administrative expenses     5,429,398       2,803,311       1,680,339       962,481  
Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary     -       73,151       -       -  
Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss     8,021       22,198       6,065       (27,393 )
Total operating expenses     5,595,537       2,898,660       1,790,034       935,088  
                                 
(Loss) income from operations     (4,399,378 )     (211,045 )     (1,074,183 )     40,476  
                                 
Other income                                
Other income, net     310,796       190,887       109,255       102,438  
Interest expense     (156,266 )     (79,400 )     (87,274 )     (25,536 )
Total other income     154,530       111,487       21,981       76,902  
                                 
(Loss) income before income taxes     (4,244,848 )     (99,558 )     (1,052,202 )     117,378  
Income tax expense     108,175       130,735       18,594       104,610  
Net (loss) income     (4,353,023 )     (230,293 )     (1,070,796 )     12,768  
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     -       (3,025 )     -       -  
Net (loss) income attributable to the Company     (4,353,023 )     (227,268 )     (1,070,796 )     12,768  
                                 
Other comprehensive (loss) income:                                
Foreign currency translation (loss) income     (8,603 )     3,122       3,583       -  
Comprehensive (loss) income     (4,361,626 )     (227,171 )     (1,067,213 )     12,768  
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     -       (3,119 )     -       -  
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company   $ (4,361,626 )   $ (224,052 )   $ (1,067,213 )   $ 12,768  
                                 
Loss per share – basic and diluted   $ (0.58 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.14 )   $ -  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – basic and diluted     7,500,000       6,000,000       7,500,000       6,000,000  
                                 


LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED
CONDENSSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
       
    For the Nine Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (4,353,023 )   $ (230,293 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation – G&A     86,413       53,985  
Depreciation – cost of revenue     62,441       54,493  
Amortization of intangible asset     32,056       -  
Amortization and interest expense of operating lease assets     1,515,688       658,713  
Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets     24,081       22,548  
Provision of allowance for expected credit loss     8,021       22,198  
Interest expense of convertible note     40,541       -  
Deferred tax expense     81,567       36,264  
Interest income     (11,645 )     -  
Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary     -       73,151  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable – third parties     666,858       (283,936 )
Accounts receivable – related parties     466,764       (565,824 )
Contract assets     58,175       (58,498 )
Inventories, net     (216,489 )     -  
Due from related parties     (41,230 )     212,342  
Due to related party     -       14,536  
Prepayment and other deposit     (158,359 )     2,623  
Accounts payables – third parties     415,186       493,085  
Accounts payables – related parties     (158,827 )     57,420  
Contract liabilities     42,168       -  
Accrued expense and other payables     393,633       111,122  
Tax payable     26,608       94,471  
Operating lease liabilities     (1,151,931 )     (606,756 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,171,304 )     161,644  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of furniture and equipment     (36,072 )     -  
Payment for leasehold improvement     (76,456 )     -  
Net cash payment for asset acquisition     (552,721 )     -  
Loan to a third party     (561,901 )     -  
Payment made for investment in other entity     -       (29,906 )
Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary (Appendix A)     -       (48,893 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,227,150 )     (78,799 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from loans     294,975       225,000  
Repayment of loans     (420,765 )     (200,132 )
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes     755,512       -  
Proceeds from a loan from a related party     124,176       -  
Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans     (85,591 )     (89,802 )
Principal payment of finance lease liabilities     (22,814 )     (21,485 )
Payment for deferring offering cost     -       (140,000 )
Advances from Hupan Pharmaceutical prior to acquisition     276,365       -  
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs     5,351,281       -  
Advances to related parties     (685,247 )     -  
Proceeds from shareholders     -       158,455  
Repayment to shareholders     (805,345 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     4,782,547       (67,964 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (8,386 )     3,216  
Net increase in cash     1,375,707       18,097  
Cash, beginning of the period     123,550       174,018  
Cash, end of the period   $ 1,499,257     $ 192,115  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid for income tax   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for interest   $ 67,704     $ 24,030  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders   $ -     $ 660,826  
Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other payables   $ -     $ 176,176  
Property additions included in loan payable   $ 102,235       -  
Additions to leasehold improvement through accounts payable and other payable   $ 123,176       -  
Due to shareholder offset against due from related parties   $ 311,185       -  
                 
NON-CASH ACTIVITIES                
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations   $ 1,447,494     $ -  
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease obligation   $ 89,003     $ 19,982  
                 
APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary                
Working capital, net           $ 29,812  
Investment in other entity recognized             (15,741 )
Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary             10,187  
Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary             (73,151 )
Cash           $ (48,893 )

