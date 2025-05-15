ACWA Honors Calleguas Municipal Water District and Las Virgenes Municipal Water District for Innovative Interconnection

MONTEREY, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented the prestigious Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence to Calleguas Municipal Water District (Calleguas) and Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) for their innovative interconnection that enhances reliability and resilience.

The Calleguas-LVMWD Interconnection allows each agency to better serve its customers by providing an additional source of potable water to improve reliability and flexibility, enhancing the ability to meet demands during periods of reduced imported water supply and reducing the risk for potential water shortages associated with natural disasters.

“The Calleguas-LVMWD Interconnection is a creative and necessary example of local water districts working together to provide an alternative path for water delivery, enhancing water reliability and resilience,” said ACWA President Cathy Green.

ACWA’s Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence is an annual award program that recognizes outstanding achievements by public water agencies. The winning agency has the honor of helping select a deserving student for a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Jacobs in the name of Clair A. Hill, founder of Jacobs.

The award was presented during ACWA’s 2025 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey where approximately 1,500 water industry professionals in California gathered for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

The other finalists for this year’s award were:

Orchard Dale Water District for its Miller Reservoir Hazard Mitigation Project

San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District for its Groundwater Recharge Modeling

Santa Margarita Water District for its Trampas Canyon Reservoir





For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/awards.

Contact: Heather Engel, ACWA Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2387

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.