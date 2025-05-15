Concentrix Releases Independent Survey Results: Enterprise Priorities and Generative AI Adoption

Survey upends legacy thinking, with projected increases in outsourcing budgets; Blended AI-human models remain the dominant solution of choice.

NEWARK, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today released findings from an independent survey conducted by the Everest Group of over 450 enterprise leaders from around the world and across sectors. The survey explores emerging enterprise priorities in today’s rapidly changing environment, how companies are thinking about leveraging generative AI, the partners they choose, and how they plan to invest.

The results suggest that instead of playing defense with prioritization on cost-cutting and compliance, companies are going on the offense — focusing on intelligent transformation, using AI to fuel innovation, modernize tech stacks, and reimagine customer experiences for their brands. As pressure mounts from rising market competition and increasing customer expectations, the research underscores a clear focus: value creation and AI-human collaboration are now central to enterprise strategy, particularly in key sectors like Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Technology, and across all geographies.

Top 5 notable findings and insights:

Technology implementation, modernization, and leveraging AI/analytics and enhancing customer experience are top enterprise priorities, ahead of cost reduction and productivity, driven by rapid advancements in technology and more demanding customer expectations.

Enterprises are prioritizing net new outsourcing and generative AI budget allocations over the next two to three years, signaling a shift toward investment in long-term transformation rather than short-term efficiency gains.

Role augmentation remains the dominant workforce strategy, with the view that generative AI will complement rather than displace roles, reinforcing the value of blended AI-human models.

Enterprises value partners who offer end-to-end transformation capabilities, especially those who can operationalize customer-centric goals with scale and governance.

Concentrix is considered as frequently as several IT services and AI tech software providers for enterprises seeking partners to design and build their generative AI transformation initiatives, higher than any other CX player.







“Enterprises are valuing proven execution models that de-risk transformation and accelerate time to value. Providers that lead with scalable transformation, integration-first design and domain-aligned delivery will be best positioned to win enterprise partnerships,” said David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group.

"The results of this study reinforce our confidence that Concentrix is well positioned as the go-to partner for intelligent transformation. Our investments in leading technology, deep expertise, and our fully integrated end-to-end capabilities uniquely position us to serve our clients as leaders in their markets today, and well into the future," said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix.

The blind survey, conducted in H1 2025 by the Everest Group, a leading research firm, captures perspectives from 450+ enterprise leaders across North America, Europe, Latin America, and APAC who are actively engaged with generative AI planning and design, piloting, and implementation. Respondents span a range of industries, including Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail/E-commerce, Technology, Telecom and Media, and Travel. Functional responsibility includes Customer Experience, Data and Analytics, Finance, HR, Marketing, Operations, Product Development, and Technology and Innovation, reflecting the cross-functional nature of AI adoption. All enterprises surveyed have annual revenues of US$100M+, with nearly half of respondents coming from large enterprises with annual revenues above US$1 billion.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

