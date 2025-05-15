XRP News: XRP Price Gears Up For New Highs, Is A Ripple IPO On Cards? 'XRP 2.0' Remittix Passes $15M In ICO

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP price breaks past $2.50 and momentum surges across the XRP Ledger ecosystem, attention is turning towards Ripple's initial public offering. Crypto observers closely watch how market participants react to Ripple's going public amid the emergence of a new alternative: Remittix.





Since making its grand entrance in the global payment sector, Remittix inflows have toppled records, surging above $15 million within weeks. This analysis breaks down the XRP news regarding the Ripple IPO and Remittix's impressive momentum.

XRP news: XRP price targets $5 move amid Ripple's IPO launch





Source: CoinMarketCap

The XRP price has surged over 55% since its April low of $1.61, buoyed by a broader crypto market resurgence. This upswing is fueled by a temporary U.S.-China tariff deal and April's unexpectedly low inflation data, which indicated a 2.3% year-over-year increase, its slowest pace since February 2021.

Amid this price performance, the XRP news of its initial public offering is bringing attention to Ripple. This market buzz started after CEO Brad Garlinghouse said a Ripple IPO is possible but not a priority. While no official date has been announced, speculations by year-end are highly entertained, given the slow momentum towards this project.

Meanwhile, the block data indicates that the XRP ETF has recorded inflows for five consecutive weeks, bringing its total assets to more than $99.1 million. This highlights the rising demand for XRP products.





Source: Captain Fabik on X

The momentum and positive developments had analysts double down on their bullish XRP price prediction. X analyst Captain Faibik spotted a falling wedge pattern. The chart pattern indicates a period of consolidation before signalling a reversal with a probable upside move in the XRP price. If the bullish pattern is confirmed, the price target is $5.

Remittix ICO breaks $15 million barrier with raw PayFi utility.

Raising $15 million in an initial coin offering (ICO) is no small accomplishment. This milestone shows the growing interest in the PayFi sector and investors' trust in Remittix . The new crypto's distinctive focus on transforming international remittances has resonated with its target audience.

This impressive performance shows that Remittix has the potential to be a ground-breaking project even for Ripple investors. The reason? Remittix simplifies international money transfers at a lower cost than conventional systems. It offers flexibility and accessibility with over 40 crypto options and 30 fiat currencies.

Remittix’s innovation has spread its popularity beyond niche investors, especially as normal people adopt digital assets without experiencing technical issues. Its ongoing presale has raked in over $15 million in inflows, which has led industry experts to dub it the XRP 2.0 to ride the next wave of growing adoption in the global remittance sector.

Conclusion

While the latest XRP price prediction is not far-fetched, especially with its institutional growth, Remittix's focus on user accessibility and transparent fee structures for businesses positions it as a compelling alternative. Despite the choppy market conditions, Remittix's ICO has powered through the $15 million milestone while selling millions of tokens at around $0.0757.

Early adopters have earned four-digit percentage returns, and analysts believe Remittix can do much more.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Contact Person: Bowen Higgins

Email Id: B_Higgins@remittix.io

Address:22 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10011, USA

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef01454-cbff-4e11-90d5-4b8b42f24261

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac2cd072-bd67-452d-bb13-fa3b3e88b847

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be02f989-214e-467d-a6b8-2925354dc50a

XRP News XRP News Source: CoinMarketCap Source: CoinMarketCap Source: Captain Fabik on X Source: Captain Fabik on X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.