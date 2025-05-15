Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,488 in the last 365 days.

Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 2, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5 at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025 compared to $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 and $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024. Park’s net sales for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $62,026,000 compared to $56,004,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,246,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $5,882,000 for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 compared to $7,473,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. The 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2025 fiscal year were comprised of 13 weeks and 52 weeks, respectively, while the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and 2024 fiscal year were comprised of 14 weeks and 53 weeks, respectively.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,417,000 compared to $2,308,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 2, 2025 were $7,867,000 compared to $7,664,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,418,000 compared to $3,201,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025 was $11,649,000 compared to $10,989,000 for fiscal year 2024.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company’s facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company’s Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the “running” or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company. During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. 

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.39 for the 2025 fiscal year compared to $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13753688.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnajz2w5 and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13753688.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's website at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, reductions in uncertain tax positions, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim, and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended     14 Weeks Ended     13 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended     53 Weeks Ended
             
  March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024     December 1, 2024   March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024
Sales $ 16,939       $ 16,333       $ 14,408     $ 62,026       $ 56,004  
                         
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,417       $ 2,308       $ 1,577     $ 7,867       $ 7,664  
Special Items, Net of Tax:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -         -         -       -         (570 )
Stock Option Modification   -         -         -       -         (109 )
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -         -         -       -         (65 )
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost   -         (70 )       -       -         (70 )
Recruiting Fees   -         (38 )       -       -         (38 )
Storm Damage Charge   -         -         -       (1,098 )       -  
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items   19         37         -       303         228  
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings   (2,147 )       -         -       (2,147 )       -  
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   957         657         -       957         657  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (224 )       -       -         (224 )
Net Earnings $ 1,246       $ 2,670       $ 1,577     $ 5,882       $ 7,473  
                         
                         
Basic Earnings per Share:                        
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.11       $ 0.08     $ 0.39       $ 0.38  
Special Items:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -         -         -       -         (0.03 )
Stock Option Modification   -         -         -       -         (0.01 )
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -         -         -       -         -  
Storm Damage Charge   -         -         -       (0.05 )       -  
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items   -         -         -       0.01         0.01  
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings   (0.11 )       -         -       (0.11 )       -  
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   0.05         0.03         -       0.05         0.03  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (0.01 )       -       -         (0.01 )
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.06       $ 0.13       $ 0.08     $ 0.29       $ 0.37  
                         
                         
                         
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.11       $ 0.08     $ 0.39       $ 0.38  
Special Items:                        
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -         -         -       -         (0.03 )
Stock Option Modification   -         -         -       -         (0.01 )
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -         -         -       -         -  
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost   -         -         -       -         -  
Recruiting Fees   -         -         -       -         -  
Storm Damage Charge   -         -         -       (0.05 )       -  
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items   -         -         -       0.01         0.01  
Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings   (0.11 )       -         -       (0.11 )       -  
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   0.05         0.03         -       0.05         0.03  
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         (0.01 )       -       -         (0.01 )
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.06       $ 0.13       $ 0.08     $ 0.29       $ 0.37  
                         
                         
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                        
Basic   19,945         20,253         19,982       20,099         20,304  
Diluted   20,022         20,357         20,077       20,190         20,393  
                         
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
                         
                         

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  March 2, 2025   March 3, 2024
Assets (unaudited)    
Current Assets      
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 68,834     $ 77,211  
Accounts Receivable, Net   12,903       12,381  
Inventories   7,213       6,404  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   1,344       2,849  
Total Current Assets   90,294       98,845  
       
Fixed Assets, Net   21,650       23,499  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   308       95  
Other Assets   9,856       9,870  
Total Assets $ 122,108     $ 132,309  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts Payable $ 2,513     $ 3,514  
Accrued Liabilities   1,318       1,986  
Operating Lease Liability   40       53  
Income Taxes Payable   5,390       4,105  
Total Current Liabilities   9,261       9,658  
       
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   318       82  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   -       5,259  
Deferred Income Taxes   5,304       3,222  
Other Liabilities   71       1,174  
Total Liabilities   14,954       19,395  
       
Shareholders’ Equity   107,154       112,914  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 122,108     $ 132,309  
       
Additional information (unaudited)      
Equity per Share $ 5.36     $ 5.58  
       
       

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended     14 Weeks Ended     13 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended     53 Weeks Ended
                           
  March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024     December 1, 2024     March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024
                           
Net Sales $ 16,939       $ 16,333       $ 14,408       $ 62,026       $ 56,004  
                           
Cost of Sales   11,981         11,880         10,580         44,384         39,470  
                           
Gross Profit   4,958         4,453         3,828         17,642         16,534  
% of net sales   29.3 %       27.3 %       26.6 %       28.4 %       29.5 %
                           
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   2,107         1,882         1,982         8,246         8,154  
% of net sales   12.4 %       11.5 %       13.8 %       13.3 %       14.6 %
                           
Earnings from Operations   2,851         2,571         1,846         9,396         8,380  
                           
                           
Storm Damage Charge   -         -         -         (1,098 )       -  
Interest and Other Income:                          
Interest Income   335         329         290         1,209         1,053  
                           
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes   3,186         2,900         2,136         9,507         9,433  
                           
Income Tax Provision   1,940         230         559         3,625         1,960  
                                               
Net Earnings $ 1,246       $ 2,670       $ 1,577       $ 5,882       $ 7,473  
% of net sales   7.4 %       16.3 %       10.9 %       9.5 %       13.3 %
                           
                           

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
                           
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA                      
                           
  13 Weeks Ended     14 Weeks Ended     13 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended     53 Weeks Ended
                           
  March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024     December 1, 2024     March 2, 2025     March 3, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings $ 1,246       $ 2,670       $ 1,577       $ 5,882       $ 7,473  
Adjustments:                          
Income Tax Provision   1,940         230         559         3,625         1,960  
Interest Income   (335 )       (329 )       (290 )       (1,209 )       (1,118 )
Depreciation   460         418         464         1,851         1,402  
Stock Option Expense   107         104         105         402         420  
Special Items:                          
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   -         -         -         -         570  
Stock Option Modification Charge (a)   -         -         -         -         109  
Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b)   -         -         -         -         65  
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost   -         70         -         -         70  
Recruiting Fees   -         38         -         -         38  
Storm Damage Charge   -         -         -         1,098         -  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,418       $ 3,201       $ 2,415       $ 11,649       $ 10,989  
                           
(a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special 
dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter 
(b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record
on March 9, 2023
                           

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more