Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 1st quarter of 2025
MACAU, May 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total non-gaming spending of visitors decreased by 3.6% year-on-year to MOP19.62 billion in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decline in per-capita spending which was partially mitigated by the increase in visitor arrivals. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP15.38 billion) dropped by 6.4% year-on-year, while that of same-day visitors (MOP4.24 billion) rose by 8.4%.
Per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors was MOP1,989 in the first quarter, a drop of 13.2% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP3,807) and same-day visitors (MOP729) fell by 5.4% and 10.8% respectively. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (45.7% of total), followed by accommodation (23.8%) and food & beverages (23.2%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for MICE events (MOP5,528) and spending of those attending performances/competitions (MOP4,374) were relatively high in the first quarter of this year.
Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP2,297), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (MOP875) and the Taiwan region (MOP1,840) showed respective year-on-year decreases of 13.8%, 18.3% and 9.8% in the first quarter. Besides, per-capita spending of international visitors (MOP1,644) went down by 23.9% year-on-year. Regarding the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP1,649) and Japan (MOP1,416) fell by 32.8% and 27.9% year-on-year respectively. For the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Thailand (MOP2,135) and Malaysia (MOP1,668) dropped by 9.7% and 8.4% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending of those from Singapore (MOP2,584) grew by 1.1%.
DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey to collect data from visitors on their amount of non-gaming spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.
