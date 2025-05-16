Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3001910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 | 1942hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Lixia Z. Ellis
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Lixia Z. Ellis traveling at criminal speed. Ellis, who had a juvenile present in the motor vehicle, informed me that she is a doctor responding to an emergency at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). A Trooper followed Ellis to the hospital, observing Ellis perform multiple motor vehicle violations. Arriving at the hospital an investigation was conducted where it was determined that there was no emergency present. It was discovered that Ellis made false claims to impede the investigation and initial traffic stop. Ellis was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on June 30, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of negligent operation and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2025 | 0830hrs
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
