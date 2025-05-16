Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3001910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 | 1942hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Lixia Z. Ellis

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Lixia Z. Ellis traveling at criminal speed. Ellis, who had a juvenile present in the motor vehicle, informed me that she is a doctor responding to an emergency at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). A Trooper followed Ellis to the hospital, observing Ellis perform multiple motor vehicle violations. Arriving at the hospital an investigation was conducted where it was determined that there was no emergency present. It was discovered that Ellis made false claims to impede the investigation and initial traffic stop. Ellis was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on June 30, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of negligent operation and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2025 | 0830hrs

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421