Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,495 in the last 365 days.

AHA blog: Filling the Gaps in Maternal Mental Health Care

Beth Heinz, senior vice president, Women’s and Children’s Services at Yale New Haven Health, and Cheri Johnson, chief nursing officer, Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., write about how the integration of pre- and postnatal care provides opportunities to assess and treat behavioral health issues in pregnant and postpartum patients, improving outcomes for moms and babies alike. READ MORE  

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA blog: Filling the Gaps in Maternal Mental Health Care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more