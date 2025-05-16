AHA blog: Filling the Gaps in Maternal Mental Health Care

Beth Heinz, senior vice president, Women’s and Children’s Services at Yale New Haven Health, and Cheri Johnson, chief nursing officer, Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., write about how the integration of pre- and postnatal care provides opportunities to assess and treat behavioral health issues in pregnant and postpartum patients, improving outcomes for moms and babies alike. READ MORE

