Agencies say they won't enforce 2024 mental health parity final rule

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury May 15 announced that they will not enforce the 2024 mental health parity final rule, a regulation intended to ensure compliance by insurers with the Mental Health and Addiction Equity Act. The 2024 final rule updated the 2013 final rule in several ways, including the addition of new provisions implementing nonquantitative treatment limitation comparative analysis requirements.



The agencies will also not pursue enforcement actions due to an approaching deadline for a court challenge by the ERISA Industry Committee in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. This enforcement relief applies only with respect to those portions of the 2024 Final Rule that are new in relation to the 2013 final rule. The agencies said they will undertake a broader reexamination of each department's enforcement approach under the act.