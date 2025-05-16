Precision Wine Company Announces Ownership Restructuring and Formation of Navigator Wine Collection

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Wine Company, a leading California-based wine producer, today announced a strategic realignment of its ownership and brand structure.



Precision Wine Company’s expansive portfolio spans Napa Valley, Sonoma County, key statewide appellations, and a global selection of imported wines. In 2024, Precision Wine Company ranked in the top 20 largest wineries in the U.S., inclusive of private label productions, sold in over 33 countries.



This transition will create two distinct entities, each positioned for long-term growth and focused brand development.

Effective immediately, with the transition expected to be fully completed by December 31, 2025, Precision Wine Company will be renamed Navigator Wine Collection. This independently operated company will continue to steward many of the original portfolio's core brands, including Navigator, Motif, Octopoda, Introvert, Decoded, Fly By, and over a dozen others.



Precision Wine Company Founder Trevor Sheehan and investors will acquire a selection of the company’s existing brands, including Precision, Method, Circumference, and others. These will operate under a new company to be announced in the near future.

Taylor Case, current President of Precision Wine Company, will lead Navigator Wine Collection. Trevor Sheehan will continue to provide strategic counsel over the next 12 months.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our brands,” said Taylor Case, President of Navigator Wine Collection.



“We’re building on a strong foundation in the market segment that is still experiencing dynamic growth, and this transition gives us the focus and independence to scale with intention, deepen our customer relationships, and continue pushing boundaries in winemaking and brand development.”

In the last 18 months, more than 150 of the company’s wines have earned 90-point scores or higher from notable publications including Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, and James Suckling.

This transition marks a new chapter in the company’s evolution, shaped by a continued commitment to innovation, quality, and global growth.



For updates, please visit: www.navigatorwineco.com.

