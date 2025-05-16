Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug (#2), DLS, Wanted Person

CASE#: 25B4003500

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 at approximately 1817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town

ACCUSED: Moriah Donahue

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

CHARGES: DUI Drug (#2), DLS, Arrest on Warrant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2025, at approximately 1817 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Moriah Donahue (38). While speaking with Donahue, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Donahue participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation revealed that Donahue had an active warrant for her arrest as well as a criminally suspended license. Donahue was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was lodged on the outstanding warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.