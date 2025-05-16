Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug (#2), DLS, Wanted Person
CASE#: 25B4003500
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 at approximately 1817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town
ACCUSED: Moriah Donahue
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
CHARGES: DUI Drug (#2), DLS, Arrest on Warrant
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 15, 2025, at approximately 1817 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Moriah Donahue (38). While speaking with Donahue, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Donahue participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation revealed that Donahue had an active warrant for her arrest as well as a criminally suspended license. Donahue was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was lodged on the outstanding warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
