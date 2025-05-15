Two Men Sentenced for Real Estate and Tax Fraud

Two men were sentenced to prison today for a wire and tax fraud scheme to obtain title to a $1.3 million home in Roanoke County, Virginia. Herman Estes Jr. of Fieldale Virginia was sentenced to 84 months in prison; his co-conspirator Daniel Heggins of Charlotte, North Carolina was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Herman Estes filed a false amended income tax return for 2021 claiming he was entitled to a refund of $18.3 million. In March 2023, Estes made a $1.3 million cash offer for a property on Old Mill Plantation Road in Roanoke County. To legitimize this offer, Estes provided the parties to the transaction with a proof of funds letter that Estes created using an online form. Estes also provided the real estate agent with Heggins’ contact information and claimed Heggins was his trust manager with authority to approve the cash offer. When the real estate agent contacted Heggins, Heggins purported to approve Estes’s use of his trust funds to purchase the house.

As payment for the property, Estes tendered a fraudulent cashier’s check in the amount of $1,307,199.43 signed by him and purportedly drawn off a Federal Reserve Bank. Funds in that amount were debited to the settlement company’s trust account before the check was flagged as fraudulent.

In March 2023, Estes filed another false tax return claiming he was entitled to a $2.9 million refund.

In addition to the terms of imprisonment, Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon for the Western District of Virginia ordered Estes to serve three years of supervised release and Heggins to serve three years of supervised release.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee for the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Andrew Ascencio of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Brett for the Western District of Virginia prosecuted the case. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Johnson for the Western District of Virginia assisted in the investigation and prosecution.