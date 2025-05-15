H.R.658, a bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to establish qualifications for the appointment of a person as a marriage and family therapist, qualified to provide clinical supervision, in the Veterans Health Administration
H.R. 658 would establish qualifications for marriage and family therapists who are authorized to provide clinical supervision within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The bill would allow supervising therapists to qualify either by meeting state authorization requirements or by holding a designation as a supervisor from the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
The qualifications established under the bill would not change the number of VHA personnel or materially affect hiring practices at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Thus, CBO estimates that implementing the additional qualifications in the bill would not affect the federal budget.
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.