Governor Abbott Announces $30,000 Reward For Known Fugitive Trevor McEuen

May 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Trevor McEuen, who failed to appear for his court date while out on bond for capital murder. The Texas Department of Public Safety has added the suspect to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.



“Trevor McEuen is exactly why Texas must fix its broken and deadly bail system,” said Governor Abbott. “A violent criminal like McEuen charged with capital murder should never be released on our streets. That’s why I made bail reform an emergency item that must pass this legislative session. I urge all Texans with information on McEuen to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement apprehend this heinous criminal. Working together, we will bring fugitives like Trevor McEuen to justice.”



Trevor McEuen was charged with capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder after he shot 35-year-old Aaron Martinez in 2023. On May 5, 2025, McEuen failed to appear for his scheduled court date. That morning, McEuen also removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and left his residence.



In addition to the state reward, Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000, bringing the total reward amount up to $30,000.



To be eligible for cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety



Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law regardless of how tips are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.

