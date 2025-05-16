Beyond the Money: A New Framework Tackles the Emotional Side of Retirement

Retirement Shock: The Real Reason Retirement Feels Empty—And a Step-by-Step Guide to a Life That Matters

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, 10,000 Americans retire—and while many are financially prepared, a growing number are quietly unraveling. In Retirement Shock: The Real Reason Retirement Feels Empty—And a Step-by-Step Guide to a Life That Matters, Sarasota author and former executive David J. Cook uncovers the emotional blind spot that’s plaguing modern retirement: the loss of purpose.

“We’ve spent decades planning what we’ll live on,” says Cook. “But almost no time planning what we’ll live for. That’s

the real shock most people don’t see coming.”

A recent study from Edward Jones and Age Wave found that 36% of retirees struggle to find purpose—even when financially secure. This emotional gap has been linked to depression, loneliness, and cognitive decline. Yet traditional retirement planning focuses almost entirely on money.

Cook’s book introduces the Retirement Transition Framework—a copyrighted, research-based model designed to help retirees redefine identity, connection, and purpose after leaving full-time work.

As Dr. Nancy Schlossberg told Time magazine, “This isn't just an issue for the highly successful. I know a 55-year-old

roofer who is struggling with what he will be next.” (Time, Sept. 22, 2016)

Retirement Shock offers a solution that goes far beyond numbers:

In Retirement Shock, Cook explores:

• How to transition from achievement to fulfillment in a world where status no longer defines you

• The emotional toll of losing professional identity, and how to rebuild purpose

• Why financial planning is only the foundation, and what must be added for retirement to truly work

• The importance of rekindling social ties and emotional connection

• How to build a personal fulfillment plan to complement your financial one

“The modern retiree doesn’t want to fade into the background,” says Cook. “They want to evolve. But without a

roadmap, it’s easy to feel lost—even if your portfolio looks great.”

Perfect For:

• Pre-retirees wanting to prepare beyond the numbers

• Retirees feeling unfulfilled, isolated, or stuck

• Financial advisors, coaches, and adult children helping loved ones through the transition

• A thoughtful gift for parents or grandparents entering retirement—especially those who already “have everything” but might be facing invisible emotional shift

About the Author

David J. Cook is a former senior executive, entrepreneur, and Oxford University alumnus with a degree in psychology, who built a career solving high-risk problems in government and the private sector. After retiring, he experienced his own identity crisis—an emotional shock that led to years of research, writing, and the creation of tools like the Retirement Transition Framework and the Retirement Satisfaction Index (RSI), a model for measuring well-being in retirement.

He now writes, volunteers, and speaks on the emotional side of retirement and the power of reinvention, with the goal of changing the national conversation about what retirement really means.

Availability

Retirement Shock is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

For interviews, bulk orders, or speaking engagements for retirement communities, HR groups, or financial professionals, contact the author directly.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F6VY3RD1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-cook-7085b93/

