Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,513 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom slams RFK Jr.’s plan to target abortion access with bogus “review” of safe, legal abortion medication

Sacramento, California — Governor Gavin Newsom today condemned U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for calling on the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a “complete review” of mifepristone — the safe, effective, and FDA-approved abortion medication used in more than 60% of abortions nationwide.

RFK Jr.’s request is based not on new scientific data, but bogus political “research” from a conservative organization, the Ethics & Public Policy Center — a group with a long history of opposing reproductive rights. Mifepristone has been FDA-approved since 2000 and has a well-established safety record backed by over two decades of use and clinical data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom slams RFK Jr.’s plan to target abortion access with bogus “review” of safe, legal abortion medication

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more