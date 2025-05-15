Governor Newsom slams RFK Jr.’s plan to target abortion access with bogus “review” of safe, legal abortion medication
Sacramento, California — Governor Gavin Newsom today condemned U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for calling on the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a “complete review” of mifepristone — the safe, effective, and FDA-approved abortion medication used in more than 60% of abortions nationwide.
RFK Jr.’s request is based not on new scientific data, but bogus political “research” from a conservative organization, the Ethics & Public Policy Center — a group with a long history of opposing reproductive rights. Mifepristone has been FDA-approved since 2000 and has a well-established safety record backed by over two decades of use and clinical data.
