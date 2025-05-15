CBP officers seize more than $1.7 million in methamphetamine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Rio Grande City Port of Entry seized alleged methamphetamine that totaled more than $1.7 million in street value.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized an effective combination of technology and inspections experience to take down this significant load of methamphetamine in a passenger vehicle,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “This seizure underscores the reality of the drug threat and the importance of upholding our priority border security mission.”

Packages containing 191 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 13 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen driving a 2016 Kia Sorrento for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 83 packages containing a total of 191.40 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have a street value of $1,760,015.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and turned them over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

