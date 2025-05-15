Montgomery County Public Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, May 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Germantown Town Center: Your Voice Shapes Our Community initiative will also be a topic of discussion

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Febe Huezo, outreach services specialist for Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL); Paula Ross, president and CEO at the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce; Lucia Lumbreras, communications manager at the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce; and Joana Clonkin, Rapid Transit System Development manager at The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The show will air on Friday, May 16 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía features an interview with Montgomery County Public Libraries’ (MCPL) to highlight the annual Summer Reading Challenge, launching on Saturday, June 14. This year’s theme, “Color Our World,” invites children, teens, and adults to explore books, music, theater, and art as a way to express creativity and imagination. The program runs through Sunday, Aug. 31, offering enriching activities for all ages.

“Color Our World” highlights the power of the arts and storytelling to inspire and transform. With dynamic programs and strong community partnerships, the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge is more than just about books—it’s a countywide celebration of culture, creativity, and connection.

Early registration begins Thursday, May 15, both online and at all MCPL branches.

The second segment will spotlight the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, spotlighting the “Germantown Town Center: Your Voice Shapes Our Community” initiative. Ms. Ross, president and CEO of the chamber, will share insights into the visioning process for the Germantown Town Center—a vital hub where residents, businesses, and visitors come together to celebrate what makes Germantown a uniquely vibrant community.

Looking ahead, the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce aims to ensure that the Town Center reflects the needs, aspirations, and values of all who call Germantown home. In 2024, the County awarded the chamber a grant to explore the feasibility of establishing either a Business Improvement District (BID) or an Urban District (UD) in the Germantown Town Center.

With this funding, GGCC is tasked with:

Collaborating with local businesses to identify services that would support a thriving business environment;

Engaging with businesses and community stakeholders to gather input on the community’s vision for the Town Center;

Partnering with County government to define geographic boundaries and evaluate potential funding models for the area.

The radio show will conclude with an interview with MCDOT highlighting the exciting announcement of a new partnership between Montgomery County and Howard County to expand the US 29 Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service into Howard County by 2026.

The project builds on Montgomery County’s first BRT corridor, known as Flash, and will extend the line north to include four proposed stops in Howard County. Once completed, this will mark the introduction of BRT service in Howard County, offering high-frequency transit that connects riders to major employment and activity centers across both counties.

The expanded service will improve regional accessibility and provide key connections to Metrorail, MARC train, and the future Purple Line.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

