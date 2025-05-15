Councilmember Andrew Friedson’s Statement on the FY26 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, May 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 15, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson made the following statement about the Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget and amendments to the Fiscal Year 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Program.

Below is Councilmember Friedson’s full statement:



Today’s budget action represents a big win for affordability. Together, we fought back against both a property tax and a retroactive income tax which would have made Montgomery County less affordable and less competitive. Under Council President Kate Stewart’s leadership, we found a path forward to fund our schools without adding unnecessary financial burdens on a community already struggling.

We avoided piling on more costs when our community can least afford them by roundly rejecting massive fee increases for condos and coops, dramatically reducing proposed fees for rental housing, and significantly lowering the proposed fees for solid waste. With free Ride On bus service, ongoing support for our recreation centers and libraries, and a concerted effort to restore devastating cuts to our beloved parks, we will continue to provide free and accessible services to residents when they are needed more than ever.

With funding to support displaced federal workers through Mobilize Montgomery and continued, unwavering partnership with our nonprofit service providers, we are prepared to meet this moment of extraordinary need, while continuing to ensure sufficient reserves to weather the storm and prepare for the looming fiscal and economic challenges ahead.

With strategic investments like the Collective Impact Institute at Montgomery College, we will continue to prepare for the future, despite the myriad unknowns before us, recognizing that it is only through public, private and nonprofit partnership that we will be able to truly capitalize on our community’s unrivaled talent to ensure Montgomery County’s best days lie ahead.

Speaking of affordability, this Council continued to make major progress on housing with nearly $130 million committed to the Housing Initiative Fund to build and preserve affordable housing in addition to the $50 million Nonprofit Preservation Fund we completed last year, and the nationally acclaimed $100 million Housing Production Fund which we are now in a position to expand.

Especially with the federal government abandoning green energy tax credits and clean energy financing, I was disappointed with the County Executive’s recommended reduction to the Montgomery County Green Bank’s annual appropriation set forth in the Montgomery County Green Buildings Now Act that I co-authored. I appreciate that this Council stepped up and restored nearly $1.15 million in funding so the Green Bank can continue to be a catalyst for sustainable investment, helping us build a greener community without adding insurmountable costs on our residents, businesses, and nonprofits.

Lastly, I continue to be deeply proud that Montgomery County continues to be a place where our community can learn, worship, and gather safely and securely with $1.2 million in funding for our Nonprofit Security Grant program.

From the outset of this budget process, I have made abundantly clear that I would not entertain tax increases when our families and businesses are struggling and when many have lost their jobs and livelihoods. Our future is brighter if we keep affordability for our families at the forefront of our decisions: by reducing housing costs, doubling down on economic growth to fund our community’s priorities, and by being more effective and efficient with the tax dollars we already have.

This budget is by no means perfect. It will not address every challenge and will not inoculate us from difficult choices that lie ahead. It represents compromise, and it reflects consensus in challenging circumstances. This budget meets our responsibility to fund schools, public safety, transportation, parks, and libraries without adding additional, unnecessary cost burdens. Thank you to all the residents, businesses, and community stakeholders who have weighed in throughout this process. The work of keeping Montgomery County affordable as we support our shared priorities will continue to be the challenge of our times. Through collaboration and partnership, I am confident we can meet that responsibility – in this difficult moment, and in the months and years ahead.

