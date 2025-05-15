Job Announcement - Chief Legal Counsel and Policy Administrator - Child Support

Child Support – Remote within the US – Chief Legal Counsel and Policy Administrator

Use your child support and family law experience to impact tens of thousands of children. Join one of the nation’s most successful child support programs as the Chief Legal

Counsel and Policy Administrator for ND Health and Human Services’ (ND HHS) Child Support Section.

In this role, you will be one of three assistant state child support directors. You will lead a team of nearly three dozen to create and implement program policy and legal practices that ensure the collection and distribution of child support. You will supervise the program’s entire legal team and lead efforts to collaborate with the state courts and improve the interaction between the private bar and the child support program. In addition to creating policy that reflects national best practices, you will provide proactive guidance so program business practices align with the law.

To be successful as the program’s Chief Legal Counsel and Policy Administrator, you will draw upon your broad legal background and child support experience. You have a commitment to child support fueled by a passion for helping families at a program-wide level. You are respected for your success as a supervising attorney. You’re a skilled writer. And your curiosity drives you to do something with high impact.

To be considered for the position, you must have the following qualifications:

a North Dakota license to practice or the ability to obtain one

demonstrated success in family law litigation, preferably child support

demonstrated success as a supervising attorney

Location: This position may work from anywhere in the US.

About Team ND

"Far and away the best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

More than 7,500 talented, hard-working people across sixty-three agencies have come together as Team North Dakota. At Team ND, we are driven to succeed through gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage. Our purpose is to empower people, improve lives, and inspire success. Join us in being legendary.

Total Rewards: The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive rewards package that support you, your health and your family.

