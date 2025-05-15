James Malinchak interviews Alicia J. Moore James Malinchak interviews Alicia J. Moore James Malinchak Interviews Alicia J. Moore James Malinchak Interviews Alicia J. Moore James Malinchak Interviews Alicia J. Moore

James Malinchak Interviews Elite Coach and Award-Winning Author Alicia J. Moore on Maximizing Potential, Performance, and Possibility

Sometimes it takes someone seeing in you something that you don’t even see in yourself. No matter what you think, you are not alone!” — Alicia J. Moore

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned motivational speaker and business strategist James Malinchak, star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire, recently sat down for a powerful interview with Alicia J. Moore—elite performance coach, boardroom advisor, and award-winning author—to explore the secrets behind helping individuals and organizations unlock exponential growth and success.With a track record of advising hundreds of high-performing individuals, executive teams, and Boards of Directors, Alicia J. Moore has guided clients to multiply stock prices, expand into new markets, navigate crises, and earn career-defining promotions. Her clients range from ambitious college students looking to accelerate their path to success, to C-Level executives aiming to amplify their leadership, team performance, and long-term impact.During the interview, James Malinchak praised Alicia’s ability to deliver transformational results:“Alicia J. Moore is a rare force. She combines elite-level strategy with deep care for helping people rise. Whether you're just starting out or you're leading at the top, Alicia will help you perform at a level you didn’t even realize was possible.”Alicia is the author of the critically acclaimed and award-winning book Crushing it in College: Your 7-Step Guide to an Awesome Adventure, which earned her the title Best College Success Mentor in North America of 2024 by Best of Best Reviews. Her message:“Sometimes it takes someone seeing in you something that you don’t even see in yourself. No matter what you think, you are not alone.”With educational credentials from Stanford, UCLA School of Law, Berkeley Haas School of Business, and more, Alicia brings a powerful blend of academic excellence and real-world leadership experience to every coaching engagement.In the interview, Alicia and James discuss:How to optimize your time, energy, and money to maximize ROI in any stage of life or businessStrategies for navigating critical turning points with confidence and clarityThe mindset and mechanics behind Alicia’s proven 7-step performance frameworkWhy investing in coaching is no longer optional for those who want to stand out and lead effectivelyThis interview is a must-watch for aspiring professionals, emerging leaders, seasoned executives, and anyone serious about elevating their performance and maximizing their full potential.To learn more about Alicia J. Moore, her elite coaching services, or to book her for a speaking engagement, visit: www.aliciajmoore.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered over 3,000+ presentations across the globe and has been featured in 15,000+ media outlets. Known as the star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire (watched by 50 million+ viewers), James has authored over 30 books and conducted thousands of business consultations. He helps entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations increase influence, impact, and income with practical strategies that produce real results. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

