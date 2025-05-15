Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on May 13, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn.

On the afternoon of May 13, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute in Brooklyn. Upon arrival at the caller’s apartment, officers encountered a man holding a knife. One officer deployed his Taser, but the man allegedly continued to advance toward the officers while holding the knife. A second officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.