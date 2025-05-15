South Carolina Families Are Taking Notice: Odyssey Online Learning’s New Virtual Middle School Is Filling Fast

We are excited about the future of our middle school at Odyssey Online Learning. With applications coming in quickly, it’s clear that families are eager to be a part of our vibrant learning community” — Mrs. Ashley Owings, Executive Director, at Odyssey Online Learning

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after announcing the launch of its tuition-free virtual middle school, Odyssey Online Learning is seeing strong interest from families across South Carolina — and seats are already filling for the upcoming 2025–2026 school year.Families who haven’t yet applied are encouraged to act soon: Apply now at www.odysseyonline.com/enrollment-application The new middle school program, serving students in grades 6–8, is designed to give South Carolina families a flexible, fully accredited public school option — without the cost of private school or the limitations of one-size-fits-all learning.“We are incredibly excited about the future of our middle school at Odyssey Online Learning. With applications coming in quickly, it’s clear that families are eager to be a part of our vibrant learning community," said Mrs. Ashley Owings, Executive Director, Odyssey Online Learning. "We look forward to the endless possibilities and growth that lie ahead as we continue to shape the next generation of learners.”Since its announcement, Odyssey’s virtual middle school has drawn attention for its balance of structure and flexibility — offering:- Certified teachers leading live, interactive classes- Personalized Learning Opportunities for Students- Electives and extracurriculars to support well-rounded growth- A strong emphasis on critical thinking, digital literacy, and collaboration- Providing students with the tools, resources, and confidence to take control of their learningStudents also gain access to Odyssey Online Learning’s supportive virtual learning community, with resources designed to help them stay engaged, motivated, and ready for the next step: high school and beyond.Applications Are Open — But Not Forever. Families can learn more and apply online at www.odysseyonline.com , or go directly to the enrollment page here: www.odysseyonline.com/enrollment-application About Odyssey Online LearningOdyssey Online Learning is a public virtual charter school serving South Carolina students in grades 6–12. With a mission to empower students through flexible, personalized education, Odyssey Online Learning provides a tuition-free public education for learners who thrive outside the traditional classroom.

