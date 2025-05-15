Investing in Central New York's Downtowns

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 20 transformational projects in Central New York as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Nine projects were announced for Aurora, Cayuga and Union Springs, the joint Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; seven projects were announced for Canastota, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and four projects were announced for Brewerton, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Central New York is at the forefront of the economic resurgence sweeping across our state, and I’m investing in 20 projects that will transform our towns and villages, and strengthen the communities around them,” Governor Hochul said. “When we invest in our communities, we make it easier for families and businesses to do what they do best with the freedom to do it better — that’s why I’m fighting to make our neighborhoods better for generations to come.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

The 9 Aurora, Cayuga and Union Springs DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Redevelopment of Beacon Bay Marina ($2,500,000): Redevelop the existing building into new lodging units, a property manager's apartment and a small open-air gathering space primarily for lodging guests. The project also includes the installation of new docks to accommodate additional boating activity.

Redevelop the existing building into new lodging units, a property manager's apartment and a small open-air gathering space primarily for lodging guests. The project also includes the installation of new docks to accommodate additional boating activity. Improvements to Frontenac Park ($1,338,000): Develop new pathways for pedestrian circulation, new pay station and accommodations for parking. The project also includes repurposing of the house at the end of Factory Street into a recreation office and community gathering space, creation of a new patio for outdoor recreation programming and classes, addition of a new picnic shelter and restoration of lawn areas.

Develop new pathways for pedestrian circulation, new pay station and accommodations for parking. The project also includes repurposing of the house at the end of Factory Street into a recreation office and community gathering space, creation of a new patio for outdoor recreation programming and classes, addition of a new picnic shelter and restoration of lawn areas. Transformation of McIntosh Park ($2,083,000): Transform McIntosh Park through renovations that include drainage improvements, paved entrance road and parking, basketball and pickleball courts, relocation of the existing tee-ball field, new benches, construction of an inclusive playground and a new pavilion.

Transform McIntosh Park through renovations that include drainage improvements, paved entrance road and parking, basketball and pickleball courts, relocation of the existing tee-ball field, new benches, construction of an inclusive playground and a new pavilion. Development of Mixed-Use Building at 143 Cayuga Street ($1,428,000): Construct a new multi-story, mixed-use building that will include apartments on the upper floors and retail space on the ground floor.

Construct a new multi-story, mixed-use building that will include apartments on the upper floors and retail space on the ground floor. Construction of a Southern Gateway: Aurora Waterfront Park ($773,000): Construct a Southern Gateway Park by repurposing the old railway bed into a durable, shared use, ADA compliant trail. Additional park features include new signage, a new parking area, picnic tables with grills and shade trees. The project will also include an accessible canoe/kayak launch, kayak storage rack and Blueway launch site signage, Blueway Trail kiosk, benches along the trail and a concrete sidewall.

Construct a Southern Gateway Park by repurposing the old railway bed into a durable, shared use, ADA compliant trail. Additional park features include new signage, a new parking area, picnic tables with grills and shade trees. The project will also include an accessible canoe/kayak launch, kayak storage rack and Blueway launch site signage, Blueway Trail kiosk, benches along the trail and a concrete sidewall. Development of Marina Gateway and Storefront Entrance, Waterfront Café and Additional Boat Service Facilities ($589,000): Develop a marina gateway via removal of structures at 107 Cayuga Street, new storefront entrance for the Marina show room and construction of triple bay service and parts facility. The project also includes the construction of a waterfront café to be open for year-round use.

Develop a marina gateway via removal of structures at 107 Cayuga Street, new storefront entrance for the Marina show room and construction of triple bay service and parts facility. The project also includes the construction of a waterfront café to be open for year-round use. Development of Apartments at 6200 Center Street ($446,000): Adaptive reuse of an existing building at 6200 Center Street into two-bedroom loft style apartments and associated storage spaces for residents.

Adaptive reuse of an existing building at 6200 Center Street into two-bedroom loft style apartments and associated storage spaces for residents. Restoration of the Historic Patrick Tavern Building and Development of Tavern Green at 302 Main Street ($363,000): Restore Patrick Tavern including the addition of an historically accurate covered porch along the Village’s Main Street façade. The project also includes the replacement of the roof, windows and doors as well as new interpretive signage, sidewalk connection, bike racks, storage room, new exterior lighting, a stone patio and stone wall and ADA accessible ramps. Behind the building, a new green space will be developed to allow for markets and events.

Restore Patrick Tavern including the addition of an historically accurate covered porch along the Village’s Main Street façade. The project also includes the replacement of the roof, windows and doors as well as new interpretive signage, sidewalk connection, bike racks, storage room, new exterior lighting, a stone patio and stone wall and ADA accessible ramps. Behind the building, a new green space will be developed to allow for markets and events. Upgrades to Community Center and New Accessible Entrance at 337 Main Street ($180,000): Install a new ADA accessible entryway with improved lighting, signage and a sidewalk connection to existing public walk. The project provides updates to the existing meeting space including the replacement of flooring, new lighting, reconstruction of the kitchen and HVAC installation.

Village of Canastota

The Village of Canastota has demonstrated that it is ready for transformative growth with its historic village, past investments and abundant recreational opportunities. The NY Forward projects identified will capitalize on these assets and redevelop vacant sites, while also restoring and enhancing the Village’s rural charm and Erie Canal heritage.

The 7 Canastota NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Develop a Mixed-Use Pocket Neighborhood with Cafe Retail Space & Community Amenities on the Erie Canal ($500,000): Construct a retail space within a new “Canalside Pocket Neighborhood,” a multi-building mixed-use housing project. The total pocket neighborhood project will redevelop a vacant site one block from downtown and feature approximately 51 new housing units for diverse income groups that consist of 7–12 new buildings, including single-family homes, townhomes, senior housing, an apartment complex, retail and community amenities.

Construct a retail space within a new “Canalside Pocket Neighborhood,” a multi-building mixed-use housing project. The total pocket neighborhood project will redevelop a vacant site one block from downtown and feature approximately 51 new housing units for diverse income groups that consist of 7–12 new buildings, including single-family homes, townhomes, senior housing, an apartment complex, retail and community amenities. Expand ZEMS/Penny’s to Create New Community Gathering Space South of the Canal ($239,000): Create a two-acre public space in front of ZEMS/Penny’s, renovate the local businesses’ interior and add 600 feet of new sidewalk, a gazebo, music stage and pavilion. The interior expansion will create more retail space and a multipurpose community space. The sidewalk improvements will facilitate greater connectivity between local trails and downtown.

Create a two-acre public space in front of ZEMS/Penny’s, renovate the local businesses’ interior and add 600 feet of new sidewalk, a gazebo, music stage and pavilion. The interior expansion will create more retail space and a multipurpose community space. The sidewalk improvements will facilitate greater connectivity between local trails and downtown. Convert Vacant Canal Street Building into NYS Farm Craft Brewing Facility ($575,000): Convert a vacant historic Erie Canal building into a NYS farm brewery and tourist destination. The renovation will involve converting the interior into a brew facility, tasting room, educational venue and packaging facility for off-premises sales. The exterior renovations will include Erie Canal themed exteriors and ample visitor parking.

Convert a vacant historic Erie Canal building into a NYS farm brewery and tourist destination. The renovation will involve converting the interior into a brew facility, tasting room, educational venue and packaging facility for off-premises sales. The exterior renovations will include Erie Canal themed exteriors and ample visitor parking. Transform Vacant Historic Farr Building into Erie Canal Brewing Company Taproom & Village Welcome Center ($450,000): Restore an unoccupied historic building to a productive facility, promoting local economic growth, creating jobs, providing affordable apartments, attracting tourism and providing event space. The taproom will feature NY craft beer, wine and locally sourced food.

Restore an unoccupied historic building to a productive facility, promoting local economic growth, creating jobs, providing affordable apartments, attracting tourism and providing event space. The taproom will feature NY craft beer, wine and locally sourced food. Renovate Historic Building at 138 Canal Street for Commercial Use ($172,000): Revive one of the oldest original structures along the Erie Canal through a complete building renovation that will include a new facade, front porch, walkways and interior finishes. The first floor of the completed project will be marketed for lease to local retail or food and beverage establishments at below-market rents, attracting entrepreneurs to the location.

Revive one of the oldest original structures along the Erie Canal through a complete building renovation that will include a new facade, front porch, walkways and interior finishes. The first floor of the completed project will be marketed for lease to local retail or food and beverage establishments at below-market rents, attracting entrepreneurs to the location. Enhance North Canal Street to Improve Public Space, Walkability and Recreational Opportunities ($1,706,000): Revitalize space adjacent to the historic Erie Canal into a new Village park, incorporating streetscape improvements, Rotary Park enhancements, a canal overlook, a canal-front pavilion, water circulation features and boat launch.

Revitalize space adjacent to the historic Erie Canal into a new Village park, incorporating streetscape improvements, Rotary Park enhancements, a canal overlook, a canal-front pavilion, water circulation features and boat launch. Renovate Canastota Fire House for Improved Community Use & Greater Accessibility ($858,000): The project will modernize the Canastota Fire House’s public meeting space for ADA accessibility and enhanced energy efficiency. It includes an elevator installation and restroom renovation for ADA compliance, window replacement, interior improvements and exterior rehabilitation.

Hamlet of Brewerton

With its proximity to the Micron semi-conductor site, the Hamlet of Brewerton’s NY Forward projects are being viewed as the first step towards intentional, strategic and collaborative planning. The development of these projects will welcome new residents, visitors, and businesses in the years to come. The combination of public and private improvements will lay the foundation for future private sector investments that will attract more businesses and events to the downtown.

The 4 Brewerton NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Construct 9693 Brewerton Road Mixed Use Development ($1,600,000): Create new retail and residential space in the heart of the NYF area. The development will include a mixed-use building and energy-efficient townhomes.

Create new retail and residential space in the heart of the NYF area. The development will include a mixed-use building and energy-efficient townhomes. Enhance Lighthouse Park ($1,500,000): Enhance waterfront recreation by adding a two-slip public boat launch, ADA-compliant fishing platform and kayak launch, nature play facility and a new restroom at Lighthouse Park.

Enhance waterfront recreation by adding a two-slip public boat launch, ADA-compliant fishing platform and kayak launch, nature play facility and a new restroom at Lighthouse Park. Construct Apartment Buildings at 9602 Brewerton Road ($1,000,000): Construct two eight-unit buildings in phase 1 and twenty tiny homes in phase 2 within walking access to Oneida Lake and local businesses.

Construct two eight-unit buildings in phase 1 and twenty tiny homes in phase 2 within walking access to Oneida Lake and local businesses. Renovate Brewerton Library ($400,000): Expand the library’s role as a community hub by adding a small café space, public meeting room, additional restrooms, a visitor information center and an outdoor seating area.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken and Linda M. LeMura said, “The CNYREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the communities of Aurora, Cayuga, Union Springs, Canastota and Brewerton and their exciting futures thanks to the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and New York Forward Initiatives. These 20 selected, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating a more vibrant downtown-a place where people will want to live, work, and play for generations to come.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “These investments in Canastota and Brewerton represent more than bricks and mortar. They’re about building community, honoring heritage, and preparing for the future. In Canastota, we’re breathing new life into our Erie Canal legacy, creating new housing and business opportunities while strengthening our identity as a historic and welcoming village. In Brewerton, we’re laying the groundwork for smart, strategic growth that aligns with the region’s evolving potential, especially as Micron transforms our economic landscape. I’m proud to support these forward-looking projects that will bring lasting benefits to residents and businesses alike and thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to our region.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Central New York is full of vibrant downtowns where friends can gather to enjoy great dining, theater, art, and outdoor activities. With nearly $10 million allocated through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, buildings, parks, and waterfronts in Cayuga County will be enhanced, making these spaces more enjoyable and accessible. Thank you to our local leaders for ensuring that these public areas continue to enrich the lives of residents, and to Governor Hochul and my colleagues for continuing to support the DRI program that serves so many Upstate communities.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The implementation of these projects sets the stage for Central New York to shine, bringing out the best aspects of our communities for years to come. I am proud to support NY Forward’s initiatives in Brewerton, as they revitalize this area’s unique waterfront community with enhanced residential spaces and recreational opportunities for all. As our region’s economic capacity continues to expand, Central New York is committed to be a vibrant and affordable place to work, raise a family, and live a good life.”

Village of Cayuga Mayor Don Wilson Jr. said, “It is with great honor and gratitude that the Village of Cayuga receive this investment from the taxpayers of New York. I congratulate our neighbors, Union Springs and Aurora, and look forward to continuing this momentum into the future.”

Village of Aurora Mayor Jim Orman said, “One year ago Wells College closed. The Village of Aurora lost over half of its population. This DRI award will provide the first tangible step to begin the renaissance of Aurora. We have already attracted the interest of an investor to build homes and small businesses across from this new park. This transformational award will provide the initial boost in our long term economic development growth.”

Village of Union Springs Mayor Robert C. Thurston Jr. said, “The Village of Union Springs ecstatic following the announcement of the projects selected for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). These transformative projects are destined to generate a significant and lasting impact not only on the village itself but also on the wider region. The selection of these DRI projects marks a pivotal moment for Union Springs. These initiatives are exceptionally important to our community, and we are confident that upon their completion, their positive effects will be felt for generations to come. This investment will be truly transformative. The Village of Union Springs eagerly anticipates the commencement of these projects and the vibrant future they will help create for residents and visitors alike.”

Village of Canastota Mayor Rosanne Warner said, “The Village of Canastota is very excited about the economic and social benefits these NY Forward projects will bring to our community, and we are confident that this investment into our village will spur additional revitalization efforts. On behalf of the residents of Canastota I would like to sincerely thank Governor Hochul, the Department of State, and Empire State Development, for their faith in our projects which hold great promise to be truly transformative. We thank all of the businesses who submitted projects for this highly competitive grant and look forward to starting the next phase of this process which will bring positive changes to our 215-year-old historic downtown.”

Town of Hastings Supervisor Tony Bush said, “I and the Town of Hastings are so thankful for this Grant in regards to the Lighthouse Park. I want to thank the Governor and all that were involved in making this happen. This money will help enhance our park and usage, with boats, kayaks and family get together. Our Town can not thank you enough.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.