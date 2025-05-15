Public Invited to Enjoy the Beauty of the Capitol this Summer

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) invites the public to view the beauty and unique architecture of the North Dakota State Capitol this summer, as monthly outdoor tours begin and Saturday tours resume.

“Summer is a great time to visit the Capitol, and we’re excited to welcome more guests during the warmer months,” said OMB Facility Management Director Brandon Solberg. “This year, we’re not only expanding our indoor tour schedule, but also offering a new monthly outdoor tour to highlight North Dakota’s unique history and the beauty of the Capitol grounds.”

Guided outdoor tours will be offered at 6 p.m. on June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4. The tour will focus on the history of the building and grounds, the Capitol monuments and the nature trail. The tour will be approximately one mile and one hour long. Scooters and wheelchairs are welcome. The public is asked to meet outside the south/visitor entrance to the Capitol at 600 East Boulevard Ave. and may park in the visitor parking lot to the east.

Additionally, beginning the week of May 26, guided indoor tour options will be expanded with the following schedule through Labor Day, Sept. 1:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Holidays (Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day): Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Special group tours can also be requested by completing the tour request form on OMB’s website at www.omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex. Self-guided tours are not allowed on weekends or holidays. Virtual tours of the Capitol are available year-round on OMB’s website at www.omb.nd.gov/virtualtour.