Montenegrin Police Directorate and Police Academy exchange good practices on strengthening responses to violence against women and girls with their counterparts in Spain

From 5 to 9 May, representatives of the Montenegrin Police Directorate and the Police Academy Danilovgrad participated in a study visit to Spain, organized by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, in close cooperation with the Embassy of Spain.

The Montenegrin delegation was composed of police inspectors, Snežana Vujović and Dalida Mučić, both specialized in combating gender-based violence, and the Director of the Police Academy, Nenad Vojinović.

In Madrid, the delegation met with representatives of the Spanish National Police’s Human Rights and Gender Equality Unit to discuss internal procedures for addressing violence against women and sexual harassment. They also reviewed the implementing of Spain’s First Equality Plan for the police. In Ávila, participants visited the National Police Academy to explore training programmes for officers and exchange educational practices with Spanish counterparts.

The visit concluded with sessions at the Spanish Ministry of Interior with an introduction to the VIOGEN 2.0 system — Spain’s comprehensive platform for the monitoring, risk assessment, and institutional coordination of cases of violence against women and girls. The delegation also examined Spain’s approach to tackling the emerging phenomenon of gender-based cyberviolence.

The initiative facilitated the exchange of good practices, strengthened bilateral co-operation, contributing to efforts to reinforce Montenegro’s institutional response to violence against women and girls.