OSCE supports Montenegrin parliamentary staff’s visit to National Assembly of Slovenia

On 13 and 14 May, six representatives of the Parliamentary Institute of Montenegro, led by its Head, Nataša Komnenić, undertook a study visit to the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia with the support of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro. The visit focused on exploring the Assembly’s structure, functions, and activities, with particular attention to good practices in the Library, Documentation Centre and the Archive Office.

The Secretary General of the Slovenian National Assembly, Uršula Zore Tavčar, welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the visit, emphasizing that both parliaments can mutually benefit from the exchange of good practices. During the visit, the Montenegrin delegation, together with their Slovenian counterparts, examined, compared and discussed principles and procedures governing documentation and archiving systems.

The Montenegrin delegation also learned about the Slovenian Assembly’s educational programmes for children and high school students. Ms. Komnenić, expressed interest in further co-operation, noting that many practices from the Slovenian Assembly — especially those relating to digitalization — could be applied in Montenegro.

The Mission will continue to assist the Parliamentary Institute in further strengthening its capacities to support the work of Members of Parliament, and in enhancing the assembly’s public outreach portfolio.