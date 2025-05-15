OSCE and partners train Moldovan and Ukrainian border officers to combat vehicle document fraud

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with Beruku Identity, an expert group on digital identity, personal data and cybersecurity and forensic experts from Greece, trained 40 officers from the Border Police of Moldova and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on detecting and preventing vehicle document fraud at land border crossing points during an online training course from 12 to 15 May.

Strengthening cross-border co-operation between the two countries through joint training is of particular importance given that both Ukraine and Moldova face shared threats stemming from the war in Ukraine, namely, illicit trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational crimes, among others. A key aspect of this co-operation is detecting forged vehicle documents and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) to prevent vehicle theft, smuggling and trafficking.

Led by experts from Greece and Beruku Identity, the participants discussed various topics, including international vehicle document standards, VIN falsification techniques and the use of biometric technology at borders. The training featured real-world case studies and virtual exercises to enhance the officers’ ability to identify forged vehicle registration plates, counterfeit driving licenses and fraudulent identity documents.

The participants also explored the role of open-source intelligence in combating transnational crime such as the sale of forged documents via social media or the dark web, focusing on strategies for information gathering and sharing at jointly controlled border control posts.

“We are proud to work with the OSCE to strengthen institutional capacities, improve border and identity management systems, and promote secure and inclusive governance across its participating States. Specialized training courses like this one on examining vehicle documents and gathering intelligence from open sources and social media platforms are increasingly vital, as they enable frontline personnel and investigators to detect fraudulent activity, identify trafficking networks and respond more effectively to transnational threats,” says Alastair Treharne, expert advisor on digital identity and co-founder of Beruku Identity.

This training course is part of an ongoing OSCE project supporting the Organization’s participating States and Partners for Co-operation in reducing the illegal crossing of borders with a fake or stolen identity, funded by the United States.