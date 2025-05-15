OPINION: FINALLY, A BREAK AT THE CHECKOUT LINE: THANKS, PRESIDENT TRUMP

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

May 15, 2025

After years of punishing, inflationary policies from Joe Biden and his liberal allies, American families are finally catching a break at the grocery store. Prices on essential goods—especially food—have dropped to the lowest levels we’ve seen in four years. That’s not just good news; it’s a lifeline for Texas families who’ve been squeezed to the breaking point.



Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re seeing a fundamental shift. In April, inflation dropped to its lowest level since 2021. Consumer prices are finally stable, with inflation down to 2.3% year-over-year, according to the Labor Department. And it's not just paper statistics—it’s real relief at the pump and in the store.



Let me tell you, I saw this coming. During the last election, I took my “Gas and Groceries Truth Tour” campaign bus across the nation to support President Trump and highlight what Biden’s failed policies were doing to our wallets. I talked to working Texans and folks across our great nation—farmers, ranchers, moms, dads, and small business owners—who couldn’t afford to fill up their tanks or put food on their shelves. Bidenflation was breaking our backs.



But President Trump gets it. He’s been there for rural America, agriculture, and the hardworking folks who feed and fuel this nation. And now, under his renewed influence, the tide is turning.



Market trends don’t lie. Prices for wheat, corn, and soybeans are down. Meat, eggs, and dairy are more affordable, thanks to more stable supply chains and lower feed and fuel costs. That’s what happens when we have leadership that works with—not against—America’s producers.



Let’s remember how we got here. The pandemic interrupted labor, disrupted supply chains, and hampered transportation. Prices for fertilizer and fuel surged due to irresponsible foreign policy and inadequate energy leadership. Rather than offering support, the Biden administration chose to blame farmers and ranchers for the increasing food prices. It was shameful.



By mid-2022, inflation had become a full-blown crisis. Food prices were rising at the fastest pace in over 40 years. Texas families weren’t buying luxuries; they struggled to afford bread, milk, and eggs. Food insecurity skyrocketed. Families turned to food banks. It was heartbreaking.



But today, under President Trump’s America First, pro-agriculture vision, prices are decreasing. Corn prices have fallen more than 30% since their peak. Wheat and soybeans are declining as well. This translates to lower input costs for food manufacturers and reduced prices at the cash register.



This isn’t luck. This is what happens when government gets out of the way. Trump’s trade reforms, rural infrastructure investments, and rollbacks on job-killing regulations have given farmers the confidence and capacity to produce. That’s what has built the foundation for today’s recovery.



Of course, lower prices are a double-edged sword. For small and mid-sized farmers, falling prices can mean tighter margins. We’ve got to strike a balance—making sure groceries stay affordable while ensuring our producers earn a fair living for one of the toughest jobs in America.



That’s why we need smart policy—and yes, I’ll say it—we need to get the Farm Bill across the finish line. We’ve waited long enough. It’s time to lock in these gains, build long-term resilience, and ensure the next drought or global shock doesn’t wipe out the progress we’re finally seeing.



For now, though, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. After four years of economic pain, Texas families are breathing a little easier. A more affordable trip to the grocery store might not make headlines in D.C., but it’s a big win here in Texas.



This is what happens when we put America first, when we put Texas first, and after we put President Trump back in the driver’s seat.



Because when it comes to food, fuel, and freedom, Texas Agriculture Matters.