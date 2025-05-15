Governor Abbott Announces Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments For South Texas Severe Storm Damage

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in South Texas communities impacted by last week’s severe storms. These assessments will help determine whether Texas meets the federal thresholds for various forms of disaster assistance.



“As South Texas communities recover from last week's storm damage, the State of Texas continues to provide all necessary resources to help Texans rebuild,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I requested the U.S. Small Business Administration join state and local officials to assess storm damage to homes and businesses in affected communities. This effort will help federal officials determine if Texas qualifies for low-interest loans so communities have the financial assistance they need to rebuild and recover. Texans are urged to self-report any storm damage to their homes or businesses to the iSTAT survey. I thank all emergency management personnel who are working tirelessly to help their fellow Texans move forward.”



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. Impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Ahead of the severe weather, Governor Abbott activated state emergency response resources to support local officials and first responders with severe weather response operations.

