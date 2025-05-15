Government Continues to Deliver for Saskatchewan Residents as Spring Sitting Concludes

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2025

With the Spring sitting of the Legislature concluding today, Premier Scott Moe highlighted the Government of Saskatchewan's balanced 2025-26 Budget and how it is delivering for you.

"Our government continues to prioritize safety in our communities and ensuring services are available to all residents when and where they need them," Moe said. "Saskatchewan is a growing and vibrant province that continues to benefit from a strong economy even in uncertain times. Record investments were made this year to keep Saskatchewan an affordable place to live, work and raise a family."

In this year's budget, record investments continue to be made in health care, education and community safety, in addition to delivering more affordability measures than ever before.

New affordability measures include:

The Fertility Treatment Tax Credit, helping individuals or couples cover costs associated with fertility treatments.

Doubling the Active Families Benefit tax credit and raising the qualifying income threshold to $120,000 will make accessing children's sports, arts, cultural and recreational activities more affordable.

Seniors receive an increase in the senior supplement amount by $500 annually for the next four years, starting in 2025 - over and above the impact of indexation.

An increase to the Personal Care Home Benefit will help more than 2,000 low-income seniors with the cost of living in a licensed personal care home.

The Graduate Retention Program has also increased, with a maximum benefit of $24,000 for students who live and work in Saskatchewan after graduating from a post-secondary institution.

The Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship provides up to $3,000 for Grade 12 students who will be attending post-secondary institutions in the province.

All education property tax mill rates have been reduced to absorb the increase in property assessment values and ensure this assessment year is revenue neutral for the province. This change will save property owners in the province more than $100 million annually.

Reinstating the Home Renovation Tax Credit saves residents up to $420 and seniors $525 annually in provincial income tax.

The First-Time Homebuyers' Tax Credit maximum benefit increased to $1,575, making homeownership more attainable for first-time homebuyers, and the PST Rebate on New Home Construction was made permanent.

The Disability Tax Credit and the Disability Tax Credit supplement for children under 18 both increase by 25 per cent, in addition to indexation.

The Caregiver Tax Credit also increases by 25 per cent, in addition to indexation, which provides financial support for families who care for adult children or parents with physical or mental impairments.

The Small Business Tax Rate permanently remains at one per cent, which benefits more than 35,000 small businesses and saves them over $50 million annually in corporate income taxes.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Tax Credit provides a non-refundable tax credit for individuals or corporations that invest in the equity of eligible Saskatchewan small and medium enterprise, while the Saskatchewan Class 1 Truck Driver Training Rebate Program supports individuals seeking their commercial driving license.

Additionally, legislation introduced and passed this year aims to promote community safety. Amendments to The Construction Codes Act allow the development of a pilot framework intended to help eligible municipalities dispose of these structures as well as provide a training opportunity for local volunteer fire departments. Amendments to The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act include fentanyl, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles as categories of street weapons recognizing the significant risks these items present to public safety. New regulations under The Trespass to Property Amendment Regulations, 2025, will allow police to immediately enforce the Act against individuals partaking in activities such as public intoxication and drug use as it will be automatically considered trespassing in public spaces or businesses.

This April, the Government of Saskatchewan was pleased to reach a new agreement between the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) and the Teachers' Bargaining Committee. This new agreement recognizes the important role of teachers and provides certainty for teachers, students and their families.

Health care continues to be a priority for the government with continued investment into new and enhanced services and the Health Human Resources Action Plan to ensure services are staffed. The new Regina Breast Health Centre started welcoming patients this spring offering a co-location of essential services to streamline care, reduce wait times and improve patient experiences in what can often be a challenging time. Success continues to be made with recruitment guided by the Health Human Resources Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more staff in the province. To continue that work, Saskatchewan's Rural and Remote Recruitment

Incentive (RRRI) program has been expanded to an additional 16 communities for a total of 70. This incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service is offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges. A recruitment campaign also launched recently encouraging physicians from the United States to consider practicing in Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: