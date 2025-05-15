Kick Off Summer on Victoria Day at Government House

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2025

Summer has arrived at Government House! To celebrate, the team at Government House is taking things outdoors for some Victoria Day free, family fun.

Be at Government House Monday, May 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. for a classic car show, to visit furry friends in the petting zoo and enjoy a tasty treat.

"Spending Victoria Day at Government House is the perfect way to kick off the season," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Eric Schmalz said. "Bring family and friends and celebrate the warmer months ahead with an afternoon of outdoor activities on the great lawns which surround this historic site."

In addition, Government House is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitor experience hosts are ready to welcome you all summer long.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the sprawling, blooming gardens, the Amédée Forget Museum and check out the newest exhibit in the Queen Elizabeth II Art Gallery. There is always something to see and do at Government House.

For more information, visit: https://governmenthousesk.ca/events/summer-kick-off.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

