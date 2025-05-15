Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Factor To Governor’s University Research Initiative

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Sir Professor Mallory Factor to the Governor’s University Research Initiative (GURI) for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board was established to assist the Office of the Governor with the review and evaluation of applications for funding of grant proposals and makes recommendations for approval or disapproval of those applications.

Sir Professor Mallory Factor KCNG of Austin is the Chairman, President, and CEO of IntraBio Inc. Professor Factor is currently a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Oxford and was previously the John C. West Professor at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He had an extensive career in both the public and private sectors, advising and investing in private and public biotechnology, technology, and manufacturing companies. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a fellow of Historic Royal Palaces. He previously served as a senior advisor in both the United States Senate and the United Kingdom’s House of Lords. Factor previously served as a member of the Board of Governors of the New York State Banking Department, chairman of The New York Public Asset Fund, and a Presidential Appointee to the Federal Home Loan Bank, Savings and Loan Council. Professor Factor received a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry from Wesleyan University and studied in the joint Business and Law Program at Columbia University.