Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Housing Starts and Wholesale Trade Growth

Continued Positive Statistics, a Sign of Strong Financial Position

According to the latest data, Saskatchewan recorded a third consecutive month of rising wholesale (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain) trade sales with a 20.9 per cent increase year-over-year from March 2024 to March 2025, as well as a month-over-month increase of 10.2 per cent from February 2025 to March 2025. This ranked first in month-over-month and second in year-over-year growth among the provinces in this category. Wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain) reached $4.0 billion in March 2025.

In the first four months of 2025, urban housing starts in Saskatchewan increased by 93.8 per cent, compared to the same period in 2024. Saskatchewan ranked first among the provinces in percentage change. The province also saw a year-over-year increase of 88.3 per cent from April 2024 to April 2025, which ranks third among the provinces. Single family dwellings increased by 112.9 per cent , and multiple units increased by 81.8 per cent , compared to April 2024 as well. Saskatoon led the way in growth with a 221.9 per cent year-over-year increase and a 124.7 per cent year-to-date increase.

"The strong performance we are seeing in housing starts and wholesale trade is further evidence that Saskatchewan is one of the fastest-growing economies in Canada," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "These consistent increases reflect the success of our policies, which are driving job creation, investment and growth across all sectors. Saskatchewan remains a destination for opportunity and is open for business."

Housing starts refers to the number of housing projects that started that month. While wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

The provincial economy continues to see substantial growth. In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion on average over the past three years. In 2024, the province's exports reached 161 countries. The Government of Saskatchewan remains focused on strengthening international relationships to diversify markets and boost exports.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

