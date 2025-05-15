Governor Abbott Announces Over $580,700 In Career Training Grants To Three Metroplex Region Schools

TEXAS, May 15 - May 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three career training grants totaling over $580,700 have been awarded to three schools in the Metroplex region to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 280 students for high-demand occupations as medical assistants and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.



“Texas’ booming economy is built by our hardworking and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will empower hundreds of students in the Metroplex region to go directly from graduation into high-demand, good paying careers . Texas is—and will continue to be—the land of freedom and opportunity, where Texans can chart their own path in the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in our great state.”



“Today’s JET grant awards will allow hundreds of young Texans to train to fill in-demand occupations like medical assistants and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Career and technical education programs are helping close the skills gap and create new career paths.



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Collin Higher Education Center.



The three JET grants include:

Collin County Community College District received a $144,827 grant to train 101 students as medical assistants.

Dallas College received a $164,293 grant to train 108 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Denton Independent School District received a $271,638 grant to train 72 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers in partnership with North Central Texas College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

