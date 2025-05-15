Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Print Edition of Hudson Valley Style Magazine Now Available Nationwide

Hudson Valley Style Magazine Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Print Edition Hudson Valley Style Magazine Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Print Edition ft. Dino Alexander Hudson Valley Style Magazine Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Print Edition ft. Alluvion Vacations

Discover design-rich escapes, curated cocktails, and wellness retreats in the Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Edition of Hudson Valley Style Magazine.

This issue is a deep dive into experiential hospitality—real spaces, real moments, and the stories that make Hudson Valley wellness travel unforgettable.” — Maxwell Alexander, MA(FIT)/BFA(SVA), EIC, Hudson Valley Style Magazine

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson Valley Style Magazine proudly announces the release of its Summer 2025 Alluvion Lifestyle Print Edition—now available from major booksellers and premium magazine distributors across the country. This season’s issue is a bold, visual journey into intentional living, slow travel, and the evolving aesthetic of modern rustic luxury in the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Headlined by Alluvion Vacations’ signature promise to “Experience the Magic of Hudson Valley™,” this limited-edition volume brings readers on a visual journey through places like Gardiner, Roxbury, New Paltz, Woodstock, Hudson, Kingston, Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Beacon, and beyond—where rustic charm meets sophisticated design.

“This isn’t just a magazine—it’s a reminder that beautiful living starts with presence,” said Maxwell Alexander, Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. “This issue is about slow mornings, open spaces, and the quiet luxury of being where you truly want to be. Every photo, every story, is meant to invite people into that feeling.”

Since its debut, Hudson Valley Style Magazine has helped define the region’s identity on the global stage—highlighting sustainability, creativity, and wellness in both travel and everyday life. With a growing international readership, the publication continues to serve as an essential resource for design lovers, conscious travelers, and locals seeking something more.

The Summer 2025 edition opens the door to a curated selection of exceptional vacation homes managed by Alluvion Vacations. These homes represent a new standard in experiential hospitality—featuring cedar hot tubs, panoramic decks, designer interiors, and the natural serenity of upstate New York.

Inside the issue, readers will find immersive features brought to you by Alluvion Vacations – Hudson Valley Vacation Rental Management Company and featuring its most stunning vacation properties, including the Shawangunk Views Cabin in New Paltz, a modern rustic escape with sweeping views of the Gunks; The Roxbury Haus, a Catskills wellness retreat surrounded by nature; and a luxury villa with poolside serenity in Gardiner, perfect for slow summer days.

“This isn’t just hospitality—it’s intentional space-making,” said Dino Alexander, Director of Hospitality Experience at Alluvion Vacations. “Every property we manage is a vessel for reconnection. Our guests come here to breathe deeper, move slower, and feel more grounded.”

The issue also introduces the Hudson Valley Style Mixology Series, where craft cocktails meet local terroir. With recipes inspired by Hudson Valley distilleries, farmers markets, and herb gardens, the series invites guests to explore mixology as a sensory ritual—best enjoyed on a sunny deck with friends or beside a crackling fire pit.

Alongside stunning photography and bold design, the Summer 2025 issue of Hudson Valley Style Magazine cements its role as a cultural guide to the region’s lifestyle renaissance. From boutique lodging in Woodstock to farm-to-table gems in Rhinebeck, the magazine continues to elevate the voices and visuals of the region for a global audience.

Available now at major bookstores, magazine retailers, and select boutique locations throughout the Hudson Valley.

Welcome to your new season of style, story-worthy escapes, and inspired living.

