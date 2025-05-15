Gov. Pillen Appoints Long as District Court Judge in the 7th Judicial District

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Michael L. Long of Norfolk as district court judge in the 7th Judicial District. The district consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox. Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties.

 

Long has been a county court judge in the 7th Judicial District since 2013. Prior to that, he served as county attorney in Antelope County and was a deputy county attorney in both Madison and Scotts Bluff counties. Long was previously a criminal justice instructor at Northeast Community College and provides regular training to law enforcement officers with the city of Norfolk and Madison County on a variety of legal topics. 

 

Long attended Kearney State College and earned his juris doctor at Creighton University School of Law.

 

This vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mark A. Johnson.

