Gov. Pillen Speaks on Advancement of Stand With Women Act
NEBRASKA, May 15 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Speaks on Advancement of Stand With Women Act
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen provided the statement below upon second-round approval by the Legislature of LB89, the Stand With Women Act.
“The advancement of this legislation is a victory. It achieves a key objective – making sure that girls and women are treated fairly when it comes to sports competition. We must do everything we can to protect women and women’s sports. I thank Senator Kauth for championing this legislation and I applaud the athletes and other supporters who advocated for LB89 and the creation of a level playing field.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.