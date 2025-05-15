Gov. Pillen Speaks on Advancement of Stand With Women Act

Submit Release
NEBRASKA, May 15 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen provided the statement below upon second-round approval by the Legislature of LB89, the Stand With Women Act.

“The advancement of this legislation is a victory. It achieves a key objective – making sure that girls and women are treated fairly when it comes to sports competition. We must do everything we can to protect women and women’s sports. I thank Senator Kauth for championing this legislation and I applaud the athletes and other supporters who advocated for LB89 and the creation of a level playing field.”

