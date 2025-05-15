Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Vetoes Bill Allowing Convicted Drug Offenders Access to SNAP

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued an immediate veto of LB319, which would expand access to taxpayer-funded food stamps for felon drug dealers. The bill was approved by the Legislature today.

In his veto letter, Gov. Pillen expressed his strong objection to providing taxpayer-funded benefits like SNAP to repeat felons, especially given that the bill would permit those convicted of multiple drug offenses the opportunity to avoid undergoing substance abuse treatment.

