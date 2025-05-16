Grammy Award-Winning Artist Chris Tomlin Announces An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin Tour

An Evening with Chris Tomlin Tour Dates

The new tour will stop at 20 cities this fall

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin is inviting audiences across the country to experience An Evening of Worship, a powerful tour that promises to unite believers in a night of music, faith, and transformation. With a legacy of songs that have become the soundtrack to countless worship moments around the world, Tomlin will lead a worship experience designed to inspire and uplift hearts across generations.

This nationwide tour offers an opportunity for communities to come together and sing the anthems that have shaped the modern worship movement. Whether these songs are deeply familiar or being heard live for the first time, Tomlin’s heart for worship creates an atmosphere where everyone is invited to encounter the presence of God in a profound and personal way.

“Worship is transformational when experienced together. Every night, in each of these rooms across the country, we get to experience a little touch—a little glimpse—of heaven as we gather together to express our hearts and love to an Almighty God,” shared Tomlin.

In a special introduction on this tour, Tomlin will be joined by The Heritage, a dynamic new collective of worship leaders marking their inaugural tour. Under the direction of Joshua Phillips, The Heritage brings a bold, creative approach to timeless worship music, weaving together reverence, innovation, and authenticity.

Tickets for An Evening of Worship with Chris Tomlin go on sale to the public Friday, May 23rd, with an exclusive pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 20th. The tour launches September 17th in Williamsville, NY, and will visit churches and theaters in Richmond, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, and more before concluding November 8th in Oklahoma City, OK. For a full list of cities and dates, see below. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit tprlive.co.

DATE | VENUE | CITY, STATE

9/17/2025 | Eastern Hills Church | Buffalo, NY

9/18/2025 | Eastpoint Christian Church | South Portland, ME

9/20/2025 | Liberation Church | Richmond, VA

9/26/2025 | Crossroads Church East Side | Cincinnati, OH

9/28/2025 | Blackhawk Ministries | Fort Wayne, IN

10/1/2025 | Second Baptist Church | Macon, GA

10/2/2025 | First Assembly of God | Fort Myers, FL

10/3/2025 | Westside Baptist Church | Jacksonville, FL

10/4/2025 | Temple Church | New Bern, NC

10/8/2025 | Prairie Home Alliance Theater | Peoria, IL

10/9/2025 | Abba's House | Chattanooga, TN

10/23/2025 | Redding Civic Auditorium | Redding, CA

10/24/2025 | Rolling Hills Community Church | Portland, OR

10/28/2025 | Cathedral of Faith | San Jose, CA

10/29/2025 | Dignity Health Theater | Bakersfield, CA

10/30/2025 | Zion City | Tucson, AZ

11/5/2025 | Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center | Midland, TX

11/6/2025 | Austin Ridge Bible Church | Austin, TX

11/7/2025 | Word of Life Church | Jackson, MS

11/8/2025 | First Southern Baptist Church | Oklahoma City, OK



About Chris Tomlin:

TIME magazine heralded Chris Tomlin as the “most often sung artist in the world” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 21 number-one radio singles, 30 top-ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), and spent a total of 158+ weeks at number-one during his career. He’s sold more than 12 million albums with 8 Billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 30 Dove Awards (most recent win for Song of The Year for “Holy Forever”), became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

