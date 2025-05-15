Kinbridge at Oviedo Introduces Central Florida’s First Multi-Generational Care Community

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinbridge at Oviedo, an assisted living facility and part of the broader Kinbridge Living network, will open its doors on June 19, 2025, offering a groundbreaking alternative to traditional care models. As the first multi-generational residential care community in Central Florida, Kinbridge at Oviedo brings together seniors and younger adults with disabilities to live, learn, and grow alongside each other in a home environment built on mutual respect, contribution, and connection.This unique model creates natural mentoring relationships: younger residents offer energy, tech fluency, and companionship, while older residents provide wisdom, emotional grounding, and life experience. The result is a vibrant, interwoven community where every individual is supported and valued for who they are.“We’re not just creating a care facility, we’re creating a home where people of all ages can thrive together,” said Chiriga Ofori, Owner of Kinbridge at Oviedo. “Our launch on Juneteenth is a powerful symbol of inclusion and freedom. It reflects our deep belief that belonging should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability.”Kinbridge at Oviedo delivers personalized support, including medication management, life-skills coaching, and daily care routines, all while ensuring the environment feels familial, not institutional. For families and case managers frustrated by limited, one-size-fits-all placement options, Kinbridge offers something deeply needed: a place where residents experience belonging, not just care.The grand opening event will take place on Thursday, June 19, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the facility, and Juneteenth-inspired programming to reflect the community’s inclusive values. Local case managers, healthcare providers, community partners, and media representatives are invited to attend. Media preview tours will also be offered in advance on June 17–18 by appointment.About Kinbridge Living:Kinbridge Living encompasses a network of specialized care communities, including Kinbridge at Oviedo (assisted living facility), Kinbridge at Pearwood, and Kinbridge at Kreidt (both community residential group homes). Each location is rooted in the Kinbridge mission: to create intergenerational homes where adults of all ages live, learn, and thrive together. Designed to foster meaningful connections across generations, Kinbridge offers personalized care in an intimate, supportive environment. Our dedicated caregivers focus on the small details that make a big difference, ensuring each individual feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique gifts. Whether you're exploring placement for a loved one or seeking a trusted referral option, Kinbridge provides a welcoming home where connection, purpose, and growth come naturally.To learn more or join our interest list, visit www.kinbridgeliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.