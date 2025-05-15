Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of Wednesday, 14 May 2025

A. Issues In The Environment

1. Economy

1.1 Operation Vulindlela Phase II

1.1.1 On 7 May 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched Phase II of Operation Vulindlela (OV Phase II), the government reforms programme aimed at driving inclusive economic growth that creates jobs.

1.1.2 The OV Phase II will oversee the conclusion of reforms which started in the 6th administration in the areas of energy, water, logistics, and telecommunications, and introduces new focus areas in the local government system to improve the delivery of basic services, and in spatial planning.

1.2 Government Business Partnership

1.2.1 Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the progress review meeting of the Government Business Partnership initiatives. The partnership focuses on supporting the implementation of key reforms and priority initiatives aimed at driving economic growth and job creation.

1.2.2 Some of the progress made include in development of the national wheeling framework, Transnet performance improvement, electronic travel authorisation visa.

1.2.3 Priority action plan for the next steps has been adopted, and joint teams will continue to monitor progress and resolve bottlenecks will be held after every six weeks.

1.3 Transformation Fund Call for Comments

1.3.1 Cabinet has noted the interest in the Transformation Fund and encourages South Africans to actively participate in the consultation process as announced by the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition.

1.3.2 The implementation of the Transformation Fund will advance our constitutional commitment to economic redress and transformation as part of reversing the skewed policies of the apartheid era.

1.3.3 Comments may be sent to the DTIC and contacts details will be found on their website www.dtic.gov.za.

1.4 Quarterly Labour Force Survey

1.4.1 Cabinet noted Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) Labour Force Survey, which shows a rise in unemployment to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025 from 31.9% in the final quarter of last year.

1.4.2 Five of the 10 industries tracked by Stats SA recorded employment increases, particularly in transport and finance, however, most jobs were lost in the trade and construction sectors.

1.4.3 Cabinet remains committed to driving economic growth that creates jobs.

1.5 South Africa: A Proud Nation

1.5.1 South Africa was named the 7th most desirable country to visit globally in the 2024 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards and was awarded gold in the wildlife and nature category.

1.5.2 South Africa also received notched a title of the world’s friendliest nation in Remitly’s Big 5 Personality Test, highlighting the warmth and hospitality of South Africans, and the City of Cape Town was also ranked as the 5th most desirable city globally.

2. International

2.1 Working visit to Côte d’Ivoire

2.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the President’s Working Visit to Côte d’Ivoire which coincided with 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum on 12 and 13 May 2025, to consolidate existing bilateral relations between the two countries. President Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to discuss matters of mutual interest and both of them committed to strengthening bilateral ties and to increase trade between the two countries

2.2 G-20

2.2.1 South Africa continues to host a series of high-level G20 group meetings in preparation for the G20 Summit in November 2025 under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.” The following meetings have been held during the month of May:

2.2.1.1.1 The G20 Financial Inclusion and Women Empowerment Conference on 6 to 9 May 2025 in the North West, sought to influence future G20 policy through the introduction of a Guidelines Framework for Mainstreaming Women’s Priorities, ensuring women’s financial empowerment remains central to global institutional and economic reforms.

2.2.1.1.2 The Second G20 Culture Working Group session held on 5 and 6 May 2025 in Gauteng discussed shaping global cultural policies with far-reaching social and economic implications. It focused on aligning priorities to Agenda 2063, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and protecting heritage as a human right.

2.2.1.1.3 The Third Health Working Group Meeting, held virtually on 8 and 9 May 2025, focused on the healthcare workforce, which is the foundation for health systems and the achievement of universal health coverage, health security, equity, and inclusive growth.

2.2.1.1.4 The Second Tourism Working Group Meeting held from 11 to 13 May 2025 in KwaZulu-Natal deliberated on the G20 tourism priorities to drive sustainable tourism growth and the development of a G20 Tourism Action Plan.

2.2.1.1.5 The Second Task Force 1 Meeting: Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment, and Reduced Inequality was held virtually from 14 to 15 May 2025.

2.3 US refugee assessment

2.3.1 The decision by United States to confer refugee status to a group of Afrikaner South Africans is misinformed, as they do not fit the definition of refugees as set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol.

2.3.2 Cabinet further reiterated that allegations of discrimination are unfounded and do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.

2.3.3 Moreover, the South African Police Service statistics on farm-related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime or genocide targeted at farmers generally or any race group.

2.3.4 Cabinet refutes the narrative by the government of the United States of America and remains open to constructive engagement to share a better and common understanding over these matters.

2.4 Withdrawal of SANDF from the eastern DRC

2.4.1 Cabinet was updated on the phased withdrawal of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the termination of the mandate of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). The decision followed extensive diplomatic engagements and AU/ SADC/ EAC initiatives to encourage a negotiated settlement between Congolese.

2.4.2 Cabinet commends the commitment shown by the SANDF members who served with honour, pride, and commitment to promote the AU Agenda of silencing the guns under very challenging circumstances.

3. Governance

3.1 Digital Transformation Roadmap of the South African Government

3.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the launch of the Digital Transformation Roadmap of the South African Government which is part of government’s plans to improve service delivery and drive economic growth through investments in digital innovations.

3.1.2 The Roadmap, which is part of OV Phase II, sets out a focused path to modernise delivery of Government services through investment in digital public infrastructure.

4. JUSTICE, CRIME PREVENTION AND SECURITY

4.1 Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate TRC cases

4.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to establish whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation or prosecution of apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to the National Prosecuting Authority. The establishment of the Commission of Inquiry is the outcome of settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

4.1.2 Through this Commission, President Ramaphosa is determined that the true facts be established and the matter brought to finality.

4.2 Crime

4.2.1 Cabinet commends continuing SAPS operations that were aimed at preventing and combating GBVF related crimes and led to the arrest of 224 suspects for rape as well as five suspects for attempted rape. Amongst those arrested on allegations of rape from 05 May - 11 May 2025, are a SAPS trainer, an Inkosi from KwaZulu Natal and a 15-year old boy in Mpumalanga.

4.2.2 Additionally, 148 suspects were arrested for attempted murder, 256 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, 2841 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs and 86 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered. Furthermore, 74 explosives mostly used in illegal mining and cash in transit robberies were seized by North-West police. The SAPS continues to intensify its operations to remove illegal firearms to ensure safer communities. Every week, SAPS seizes no less than 100 firearms throughout all corners of the country.

4.3 Fight Against GBVF

4.3.1 Cabinet noted the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to appeal the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused in the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Gqeberha.

4.3.2 Cabinet approved a 90-day intensification program against GBVF by the JCPS Cluster. This is a short-term intervention, meant to give a boost to the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. The plan identifies 19 focus areas and specific tangible deliverables to be implemented in the 90 days with an aim to shift and reverse the upward trend of GBVF in the country.

4.3.3 The NatJoints has established a Priority Committee consisting of eight focused workstreams. The priority committee has identified six urgent and impactful interventions to be implemented in the 90 days, which includes:

(a) Prevention: focusing on education and awareness for behavioural change for all South Africans.

(b) Enforcement, care and support which must ensure the strengthening of the criminal justice system so that perpetrators are held accountable.

(c) Fixing the Legal and Regulatory Framework so that we can achieve better outcomes in the system.

(d) Tighter and efficient management of Data and Information to strengthen efficiency in the Integrated Justice System.

(e) Communication, partnerships and community mobilization to ensure that the whole of government, civil society and citizens work together for better outcomes against the GBVF scourge, and

(f) The harnessing of resources, both financial and human to ensure that we are better organized as a society to fight the GBVF scourge.

B. Updates to Cabinet

1. Provision of clean water to Hammanskraal

1.1. Cabinet received an update on the ongoing interventions to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the community of Hamanskraal

1.2. The Department of Water and Sanitation appointed Magalies Water in 2023 to construct a Package Plan to address water supply challenges in the Hammanskraal area.

1.3. The Package Plant is being constructed in four modules, and the first module was completed in November 2024 and started supplying water in some areas.

1.4.The plan is to complete the remaining modules by end August 2025 but with varying completion dates before then.

2. Interventions to address water challenges in Emfuleni Local Municipality

2.1. Cabinet received a progress report on the implementation of Water Services Act Section 63 intervention in Emfuleni Local Municipality. There hav been problems of sewage pillages into communities in Emfuleni for a very long time.

2.2. The Department of Water and Sanitation plans to spend over R7 billlion in the next seven years to address the Emfuleni water challenges including the upgrades and refurbishment of existing wastewater treatment works.

2.3. Substantial progress has been made to date, including unblocking of blocked sewer lines, replacement of collapsed sewer pipelines, refurbishment of pumpstations and assisting the munipality with vehicles, trucks, TLBs and security for its water and sanitation infrastructure.

2.4. This work has resulted in major reduction in sewer spillage in communities of Emfuleni as well as an improvement in the levels of effluent from the wastewater treatment works.

C. Cabinet Decisions

1. Draft National Policing Policy (NPP)

1.1. Cabinet approved the draft National Policing Policy, which outlines government’s broad plans to address shortcomings in the mandate of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to combat crime. The NPP will address challenges such as inadequate police stations, capacity issues and ensure that infrastructure is based on proper norms and standards.

1.2. Key policy proposals include creating professional and quality policing, providing efficient and effective policing service delivery, improving legitimacy and trust between communities and the police, and building a strong and ethical leadership, management and governance architecture within the SAPS.

2. Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy

2.1. Cabinet approved the draft Comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy for public comments.

2.2. The policy promotes the development of an efficient and productive aviation industry, which can compete in a rapidly changing global environment. The policy proposes measures to improve safety and security, air navigation services, airport infrastructure and quality of aviation services, among others whilst contributing to economic growth.

3. Critical Minerals Strategy for South Africa

3.1. Cabinet approved the Critical Minerals Strategy for South Africa. This strategy aims to maximise the country's potential in the global market of critical minerals, particularly those crucial for the country’s just energy transition plan and the ones the country holds comparative advantage. These include the PGMs, lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, which are vital for technologies like electric vehicles, renewable energy and other green initiatives.

3.2. Key pillars of the strategy focus on exploration and beneficiation; investment; localisation; streamlining regulations, fostering innovation in mining technologies; building workforce skills; improving transport and logistics infrastructure, and incentivising investment.

3.3. The strategy further recognises the importance of collaboration with other countries to develop the potential of South Africa’s critical minerals sector.

D. Bills

1. General (Family) Laws Amendment Bill of 2025

1.1. Cabinet approved the introduction of the General (Family) Laws Amendment Bill of 2025 to Parliament. The amendments seek to strengthen the constitutionality of family laws and propose amendments to the Divorce Act, 1979 (Act 70 of 1979), the Matrimonial Property Act,1984 (Act 84 of 1984) and the Mediation in Certain Divorce Matters Act, 1987 (Act 24 of 1987).

1.2. The Bill seeks to protect the constitutional rights of parties to marriages out of community of property, and particularly women’s rights, equality, access to courts and the rights of children.

2. The Extradition Bill

2.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Extradition Bill to Parliament for further processing.

2.2. The Bill seeks to amend the current Extradition Act, 1962 (Act 67 of 1962), which is outdated. The current Act is not in line with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, modern extradition practices and it does not cater for all procedures being followed internationally.

2.3. The Bill intends to strengthen the legal framework to give effect to the extradition of persons who are accused or convicted of crime to and from South Africa, and foreign states and international entities. It clarifies the role of magistrates in extradition proceedings and provides for a provisional arrest, surrender of a person sought by an international entity in respect of international crimes such as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

3. International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, 2025

3.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Amendment Bill to Parliament.

3.2. The purpose of the Bill is to amend the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Act (Act 75 of 1996) to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of international legal cooperation in criminal matters.

3.3. This Bill will strengthen the processes and mechanisms for international cooperation in criminal matters, such as evidence gathering and sentence execution, between South Africa and other countries. The Bill will also address legal issues related to extradition and the confiscation and transfer of proceeds of crime.

4. Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025

4.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025 for public comments.

4.2. The Bill aims to enhance investor confidence by removing red tape and providing regulatory certainty to attract and retain investment.

4.3. The Bill aims to address key regulatory gaps, streamline licensing processes, ensure equitable distribution of mining benefits, promote local processing and manufacturing industries by ensuring that more raw minerals are transformed into higher-value products within South Africa.

4.4. The Bill introduces a licensing regime for artisanal and small-scale mining operations, thereby enhancing economic growth. Furthermore, the amendments seek to strengthen regulatory measures to combat unlawful activities while ensuring clear prohibitions and enforcement mechanisms in relation to illegal mining.

E. Appointments

All appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Dr Mlungisi Bhekizizwe Gabriel Cele as the Director-General (DG) at the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

2. Dr Sabelo Siyabonga Sandile Buthelezi as the DG at the Department of Health (extension of contract).

3. Mr Takalani Lucky Ramaru as the Deputy Director-General: Civilian Oversight and Strategic Partnretships at the Department of Civilian Secretarieat for Police Service.

4. Mr Patrick Dlamini as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Investment Corporation.

5. Mr Mokgema Mongane as CEO of the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency.

6. Mr Ofentse Nthutang as the CEO of Magalies Water.

7. Appointments to fill vacancies of non-executive directors to the Board of the Development Bank of Southern Africa:

(a) Mr Malemolla David Makhura; and

(b) Ms Lynette Milne.

8. Mr Tebogo Leshope as the CEO of Sentech

F. EVENTS

1. UPCOMING CONFERENCES

1.1 Hosting of the 27th International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) African Reginal Conference

a) Cabinet approved for the SAPS to host the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference from 27 to 29 August 2025.

b) INTERPOL currently has 196 member states and hosting the African Regional Conference will assist South Africa to build closer working relationships with other law-enforcement agencies on the continent.

c) Hosting this conference give South Africa an opportunity to engage with countries on the African continent on critical issues involving crime. These engagements have a potential to produce an agreement on a regional response to increasing threats of transnational organised crime and terrorism. Approximately 550 law enforcement senior officials from 54 countries are expected to attend the event and this will contribute economic activity.

1.2 Hosting of the 96th INTERPOL Annual General Assembly (AGA) in South Africa

a) Cabinet approved the hosting of the INTERPOL AGA in South Africa in 2028 and onwards.

b) Hosting this INTERPOL AGA presents South Africa with an opportunity to assert its leadership both regionally and internationally. Furthermore, hosting the AGA will be a significant step towards reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to regional and international cooperation in the fight against crime.

c) The hosting of the AGA is testimony to the country’s commitment to being a responsible global nation committed to fighting all forms of crime.

1.3 State of readiness for the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) 2025

a) Cabinet was appraised about the state of readiness for the convening of the SIDSSA, an infrastructure investment summit that brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including investors financial institutions, policymakers and other critical partners to drive South Africa’s infrastructure investment.

b) The SIDSSA 2025 will showcase progress made in the implementation of the Cabinet approved National Infrastructure Plan 2050, announce top 12 Infrastructure Priority Projects and a range of other strategic infrastructure projects. The SIDSSA will take place on 25 to 27 May 2025.

2. Hosted conferences

2.1 Africa Rail Conference

2.1.1 South Africa successfully hosted the 25th Africa Rail Conference held in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 May 2025, which brought together more than 5 000 delegates from across the continent, including rail operators, governments and investors in the sector.

2.1.2 Cabinet welcomed the engagements on uplifting the continent’s rail sector, which is at the heart of efficient and sustainable transportation for both people and goods, as well as stimulating economic growth by enabling the movement of raw materials and products.

2.1.3 South Africs’s rail sector is undergoing transformation through reforms aimed at increasing efficiency, and competitiveness.

2.2 Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Authorities

2.2.1 South Africa successfully hosted the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Authorities in Cape Town between 5 and 9 May 2025. The conference brought together heads of anti-corruption agencies from across African Commonwealth countries.

2.2.2 South Africa was elected to chair the Association of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa for the 2025-2026 term. The country’s chairpersonship intertwines with its position as chairperson of the G20 corruption working group.

3. Commemorations

3.1 Africa Month

South Africa has joined the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Month in May 2025, with special emphasis on Africa Day on 25 May 2025. This provides an opportunity to promote the ideal of a united Africa and encourage African countries to work together to improve the lives of our people in line with the ideals of the African Union Agenda 2063 on the economic prosperity of the African continent.

3.2 Child Protection Month

a) South Africa marks Child Protection Month in May under the theme: “Working together in ending violence against children” as part of the country’s ongoing 365 Days Child Protection Programme of Action. The month will culminate in Child Protection Week from 29 May to 5 June 2025.

b) All community members, parents, guardians and teachers are urged to report all forms of abuse, violence and brutality against children to their local police station or call 08600 10111. Children are also encouraged to contact Childline on 0800 055 555.

3.3 International Day of the Boy Child

a) South Africa will mark International Day of the Boy Child on 16 May 2025 under the theme: "Boys' Health & Wellbeing" highlighting the physical, emotional, mental, and social dimensions of boys' development.

b) The Department of Basic Education will bring together three generations of males to create meaningful dialogue under the theme: "The Legends, The Youngins and The Boys" to discuss concrete strategies to support boys' wellbeing while also mobilising resources for sustained interventions.

4 MESSAGES

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the families and friends of

Constables Cebekhulu Linda (24), Boipelo Senoge (24), Keamogetswe Buys (30) who tragically lost their lives in the Hennops river. Their bodies were recovered along with that of Jan Mzwane, a groundsman stationed at the Lyttleton Police Station and a person who is yet to be identified. We also extend condolences to the family and family of Jan Mzwane.

Journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli who have been found following an extensive search since February.

Nine people who died in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal following a crash between a truck and a passenger van and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Elona Sombulula, a young District Court prosecutor, based at the Ngcobo Magistrates’ Court who joined the NPA through the aspirant prosecutor program in 2022. He was also acting as Regional Court prosecutor at the time of his untimely death.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Sprinting sensation Akani Simbine who won the 100m in 9.98 seconds in the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League in China. Simbine remains unbeaten over 100 metres this season.

Akani Simbine also anchored South Africa’ victorious 4x100m men’s team along with Bayanda Walaza, Sinesipho Dambile and Bradley Nkoana. They are the first ever African team to win gold at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China and set the fastest time in the world this year.

South African women’s 4X400m relay team - Shirley Nekhubuni, Miranda Coetzee, Precious Molepo, and Zeney Van Der Walt - for winning bronze at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China and setting a new national record.

South African 4x400m men’s relay team – Zakithi Nene, Udeme Okon, Lythe Pillay, and Mthi Mthimkhulu – for winning gold at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China and setting the fastest time in the world this year.

Through these exceptional performances, our national relay teams have secured qualifications for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

The Blitzboks for winning the HSBC Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles.

The South African U20 men’s national team for advancing to the semi-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament while also qualifying for the U20 World Cup to be held in September this year.

Filmmaker Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani for winning the prestigious Best African Film Award at the World Film Festival at Cannes in France for his film Lubunyu.

Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in congratulating Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.

Renowned activist and lawyer Duma Nokwe for posthumously being awarded the title of Silk (Senior Council) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in recognition of his work and outstanding contribution to our nation.

