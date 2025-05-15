Auditor General DeFoor Joins The Challenge Program, Inc., to Announce Winner of Student Entrepreneurship Award

SOUTH PARK, PA – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today joined representatives from The Challenge Program, Inc., and Penn Grove Capital Group (PCG) to recognize Ryan Murray, a senior student from South Park High School as the winner of the 2025 Brian Shanahan Entrepreneurship Award. Ryan received a $1,000 prize from The Challenge Program, Inc., and PCG for his business plan outlining an innovative product—a wallet that prevents theft, unauthorized access, and loss by ensuring that only the rightful owner can access its contents.

“I’d like to congratulate this year’s winner, Ryan Murray, for displaying a strong understanding of financial literacy concepts in his business plan,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Financial literacy is a life skill that every person should learn to set themselves up for future success, whether it is in their own personal life or in their career. I’m grateful to The Challenge Program, Inc. and PCG for supporting such an important topic and I’m honored to partner with them on this initiative.”

The 2025 competition, launched earlier this year, prompted students to give a brief written overview and a PowerPoint presentation outlining their business plan. Submissions were guided by the “My Business Plan” curriculum, developed by The Challenge Program, Inc. in partnership with PCG and were evaluated on creativity, feasibility, and clarity.

“The Challenge Program, Inc., is proud to recognize Ryan Murray for his innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” Jillian Tocco, Sr. Marketing Manager of The Challenge Program, Inc., said. “Through partnerships with local businesses, our program motivates high school students to develop the skills and work habits they’ll need for future success. The Brian Shanahan Entrepreneurship Award, created in memory of a valued supporter of The Challenge Program, Inc., who was passionate about youth and innovation, honors students who demonstrate creativity, initiative, and real-world problem solving. Awards like this—made possible with Penn Grove Capital Group and supported by Auditor General DeFoor—bring that mission to life.”

The Challenge Program, Inc.’s, mission is to motivate high school students to develop the habits needed to succeed in school and in their careers by building business/education partnerships. They believe that every student has the opportunity for financial security through rewarding careers.

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General, visit www.paauditor.gov. For more information on The Challenge Program, Inc., visit https://www.tcpinc.org/.

