Celebrate National Donut Day with DonutNV: Free Mini Donut Trio on June 6

Donut miss National Donut Day on June 6th!

DonutNV is celebrating National Donut Day on June 6, 2025 by offering a free mini donut trio at participating mobile truck locations nationwide.

We're excited to celebrate National Donut Day with our communities and give back to our loyal customers.” — Amanda Gingold

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for its interactive mobile mini donut kitchen with its signature “Watch the Donuts” window, DonutNV is rolling out more exciting treats in celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, June 6, 2025. Donut lovers nationwide can enjoy a complimentary mini donut trio at participating mobile truck locations, with no purchase necessary.This initiative is a collaborative effort between DonutNV Franchising and local franchisees to kick off the summer season with a fun, flavor-filled celebration for all ages and continue to demonstrate the company’s commitment to making the world a sweeter place, one delicious donut at a time."We're excited to celebrate National Donut Day with our communities and give back to our loyal customers," said Amanda Gingold, co-founder and president of DonutNV. "Donuts are meant to be shared and enjoyed, and we want everyone to experience the joy of our delicious creations. This event is just the beginning of a summer filled with fun and sweetness!"With more than 100 franchise mobile donut trucks across the country, DonutNV serves fresh mini donuts paired with fresh-squeezed lemonade at thousands of local events nationwide.To find your nearest participating DonutNV location and join in on the celebratory festivities, visit DonutNV.com About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

